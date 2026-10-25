With one week left until the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, no team is safe from the chaos. That is reflected in the spreads for some of Week 9's biggest matchups.

One of the bigger spreads in top-25 matchups is Georgia going to Atlanta as a two-score favorite against Florida. The Bulldogs entered their open date on a low note with a devastating loss to Auburn, but the Gators were riding high on the heels of a top-10 win over Texas in Austin.

With Julian Sayin sidlined by an injury, Ohio State goes into Los Angeles to take on a mentally wounded USC team, which just fell to unranked Wisconsin. In spite of their big question at quarterback, the Buckeyes opened as favorites against the Trojans.

There are just three unbeaten teams remaining in college football -- Miami, Utah and UCLA. The Hurricanes and Bruins are massive favorites in Week 9, but the Utes face a tricky road trip to Cincinnati.

Let's take a look at the schedule and early lines.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The big games

Florida vs. Georgia (-10.5): This is technically a neutral-site game, although the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will probably lean red-and-black. Both teams are coming off an open date, but the way each entered the off week couldn't be more different. Florida went into Austin with its backup quarterback and rallied for a comeback win over No. 7 Texas. Georgia suffered a stunning upset at the hands of rival Auburn, knocking the Bulldogs from their spot atop atop the rankings. Despite that, the oddsmakers see the Dawgs as an obvious favorite.

Ohio State (-7) at USC: It doesn't necessarily reflect well upon Lincoln Riley that Ohio State is a touchdown favorite in Los Angeles despite starting a backup quarterback. It's not hard to see why this line is what it is after watching the Trojans struggle to move the ball against Wisconsin in a 24-7 loss to the Badgers on Saturday night. Star quarterback Jayden Maiava looked pedestrian, and while the USC defense played well enough to win, Wisconsin doesn't have anyone remotely like Heisman Trophy favorite Jeremiah Smith on their roster.

Arizona at Texas Tech (-4.5): The Wildcats have very quietly rolled to a 6-1 start, and their lone loss was an 11-point defeat in Provo. Now, they will faced a frustrated Texas Tech team in Lubbock. The Red Raiders got beaten rather convincingly by Cincinnati, 37-24, in Week 8. Will Hammond continues to struggle at quarterback. Super booster Cody Campbell is tweeting about it being an inxecusable loss. If Texas Tech can't regroup and pull itself together, Arizona is more than capable of handing the Red Raiders their second straight loss. The winner's Big 12 and College Football Playoff chances will get a nice boost.

Wisconsin at Iowa (-3.5): After losing the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale -- a 98-pound bronze pig -- Iowa will get an immediate shot at redemption this week. The Hawkeyes and Badgers will play for the Heartland Trophy, a 72-pound brass bull. Which trophy is more prestigious? Your answer depends on your preference between pork and beef. While Iowa just suffered a heartbreaking last-minute loss to Minnesota, Wisconsin is riding high after picking up a top-25 win over USC, and the Badgers are 3-1 in Big Ten play.

Minnesota at Indiana (-20.5): Despite Minnesota's win over Iowa and Indiana's struggles against Michigan, the oddsmakers don't have much faith in the Golden Gophers. To be fair, Minnesota hasn't given anyone much reason to trust it this fall with a 25-point loss to Mississippi State and a 28-point loss to Purdue on its resume. Still, the Hoosiers haven't made life easy on themselves lately. They needed overtime to beat a Michigan team that was starting freshman Tommy Carr at quarterback, and Josh Hoover threw for just 81 yards.

Utah (-6.5) at Cincinnati: One week after handing Texas Tech its first loss of the season, Cincinnati has the chance to take down another unbeaten Big 12 opponent. The Bearcats rode their running game and an opportunistic defense to a win in Nippert Stadium on Saturday, but can they do that twice in a row? The Utes are coming off a hard-fought top-25 win over Houston late Saturday night, and it makes you wonder whether they could be the next team victimized the dreaded road trip immediately following an emotional win. Vegas certainly doesn't think Utah will roll into Cincinnati and run away with this game.

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