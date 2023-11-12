There hasn't been a lot of drama this college football season when it comes to the teams at the top of the rankings. None of the top eight teams from the initial College Football Playoff Rankings have lost, and the top-10 teams that have fallen all lost to teams ranked ahead of them.

But perhaps this is the weekend when chaos makes itself known. An early look at the odds for Week 12 show a lot of large spreads, but there's also a prevalence of road favorites. Strange things can happen when favorites hit the road late in the year, particularly a week ahead of rivalry week.

Here's an early look at Week 12's biggest games.

Odds via SportsLine consensus

The best games

Georgia (-10) at Tennessee: After spending the entire season untested, Georgia faces a third straight ranked opponent, but you know what? We're still waiting for the test. The Bulldogs disposed of Missouri and Ole Miss pretty easily, and now it's Tennessee's turn. Can the Volunteers pick themselves up off the mat after getting beat up by the same Mizzou squad that lost to Georgia?

Utah (-1) at Arizona: Arizona avoided a road upset at the hands of Colorado in Week 11 and returns to a familiar position: The home underdog. The Utes managed to keep things close against Washington in Seattle, but their offense disappeared in the second half of the game and will have to play at a higher level to avoid a second consecutive loss here.

Washington (-1) at Oregon State: Some teams have only recently been tested, but it feels like Washington gets tested every week. The Huskies have survived this long, though season and take their 10-0 record and College Football Playoff hopes on the road to face an Oregon State team that is tough to beat at home.

Kansas State (-8) at Kansas: A rivalry game with plenty on the line for both sides. Kansas is fresh off a loss to Texas Tech but still has an outside shot at reaching the Big 12 Championship Game -- a shot that will be erased with a loss to rival Kansas State here. The Wildcats are one of four Big 12 teams sitting at 5-2 in conference play and cannot afford another loss if they want to hold onto their title of Big 12 champions.

Texas (-9) at Iowa State: Iowa State is another of those 5-2 Big 12 teams, and Texas is the team they're all chasing. The Longhorns survived a late scare against TCU Saturday to improve to 9-1 on the season, and a win here would clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game. Oh, and it'd keep their playoff hopes alive, too.

