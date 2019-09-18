College football odds, picks: $1,000 up for grabs every week with pick 'em game
It's easy to play College Football Pick 'em, so give it a shot for your chance to win $1,000!
The college football season itself is the best time of the year, but there's a brand-new, free challenge from CBS Sports that makes it even better. Built for the SportsLine community: College Football Pick 'em gives fans the chance to win $1,000 each week simply by picking the top 15 games on that week's college football slate.
If all of this sounds good to you -- and it should -- it's quick and easy to get started. And there's no entry free!
You can even use your SportsLine email and password to join. Just enter the challenge, submit your picks and you're in contention for a grand. You can even invite other people to play against you in a private group with your own scoreboard.
Plus, arguably the best part of College Pick 'em is that SportsLine members get real-time access to our computer simulation picks right in the game. It's the perfect cheat code to nail your picks!
You can join at any time during the season, but why wait? The earlier in the season you start, the most chances you have to win. So, submit your picks now at CBSSports.com/College or by downloading the CBS Sports App today.
