Clemson suffered its second loss in its first four games of the season for just the second time in the last nine years following a 31-24 overtime setback against Florida State last week. Clemson, which won two national championships in four title game appearances since 2015, opened the season ranked No. 9 and sits outside the top 25 entering the Week 5 college football schedule. The Tigers are 7-point favorites at the Carrier Dome against Syracuse on Saturday in the latest Week 5 college football odds from the SportsLine consensus.

Clemson has won nine of 11 all-time meetings against Syracuse, including the last five contests. Syracuse, however, played Clemson close in each of the last two seasons, losing by six and three points, so could there be value taking Syracuse (+7) in your Week 5 college football bets? Other key Week 5 college football lines include No. 8 USC (-21.5) vs. Colorado, No. 3 Texas (-16.5) vs. Kansas, No. 13 LSU (-2.5) vs. Ole Miss and No. 11 Notre Dame (-5.5) vs. Duke. Before locking in any Week 5 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 5

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Georgia (-14.5) easily covers the spread at Auburn in a 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS kickoff. The Bulldogs have dominated this rivalry over the years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings against Auburn. Georgia is also 6-0 against the spread in its last six games against the Tigers.

Georgia enters Saturday's showdown featuring one of the nation's most dominant defenses. In fact, the Bulldogs are giving up just 11.25 points per game, which ranks 10th in the country. Auburn, meanwhile, has scored 14 points or less in two of its last three games, which simply won't get it done against the defending national champs. SportsLine's model expects Georgia's defense to put the clamps down on Auburn's offense, helping the Bulldogs cover the spread in nearly 70% of simulations.

Another prediction: Michigan State (+12.5) nearly pulls off an outright upset at Iowa on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming off rough losses with Michigan State falling 31-9 to Maryland and Iowa getting blown out 31-0 to Penn State last week. Iowa had one of the worst offensive performances of the college football season, totaling just 76 yards and four first downs with 14:33 time of possession.

Michigan State's offense had five turnovers against Maryland last weekend after turning the ball over just three times in its 2-1 start. If the Spartans can eliminate those turnovers against Iowa, it could be tough for the Hawkeyes offense to go on long drives in an offense that is averaging 14.7 points per game in three games outside of a 41-10 victory over Western Michigan of the MAC. The model doesn't project Iowa's offense to be strong enough to justify being nearly a two-touchdown favorite and is predicting a one-score contest with Michigan State covering the spread in well over 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for top Week 5 games

Friday, Sep. 29

Louisville vs. NC State (+3.5, 55.5)

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP (PK, 50.5)

Utah vs. Oregon State (-4.5, 44.5)

Cincinnati vs. BYU (+1, 49)

Saturday, Sep. 30

Florida vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 46)

Clemson vs. Syracuse (+7, 52.5)

Penn State vs. Northwestern (+26, 46)

USC vs. Colorado (+22.5, 73.5)

Georgia vs. Auburn (+14.5, 47.5)

Michigan vs. Nebraska (+18, 41)

Kansas vs. Texas (-17, 62)

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt (+13.5, 56.5)

LSU vs. Ole Miss (+3, 63)

Oregon vs. Stanford (+27, 61)

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma (-20, 48.5)

Notre Dame vs. Duke (+5.5, 51)

South Carolina vs. Tennessee (-12.5, 62)

Alabama vs. Mississippi State (+14.5, 48.5)

Washington vs. Arizona (+17.5, 69.5)

Nevada vs. Fresno State (-24.5, 53.5)