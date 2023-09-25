No. 12 Alabama was able to get its season back on track with an impressive win over then-No. 15 Ole Miss last week, keeping its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Crimson Tide will travel to Mississippi State on Saturday night during the Week 5 college football schedule. They are 14.5-point favorites against the Bulldogs in the Week 5 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. Should you back Nick Saban's squad with your Week 5 college football bets?

There are four ranked vs. ranked matchups this week, starting with No. 19 Oregon State (-3) vs. No. 10 Utah on Friday night. No. 3 Texas is a 17-point favorite against No. 24 Kansas in the Week 5 college football spreads, while No. 11 Notre Dame is a 5.5-point road favorite at No. 17 Duke in the Week 5 college football lines. Before locking in any Week 5 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 5 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 5

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Georgia (-14.5) easily covers the spread at Auburn in a 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn cruised to a pair of blowout wins over inferior opponents while beating Cal by four points in its first three games of the season. The Tigers were unable to maintain that momentum against a higher-quality opponent last week, getting steamrolled by Texas A&M in a 27-10 final.

Auburn managed just 200 total yards in that game, averaging 3.1 yards per play. The Tigers are going to have trouble getting anything going against an elite Georgia defense that allowed its first three opponents to score a combined 24 points. Auburn is scoring just 12 points in the model's latest simulations, leading to Georgia covering the spread well over 60% of the time.

Another prediction: Michigan State (+11.5) plays a competitive road game at Iowa on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Iowa has been seeking an improved offense for several years, and there were some positive signs for the Hawkeyes early this season. They faced their first elite defense last week though, getting held to just 76 total yards in an embarrassing shutout loss to Penn State.

Michigan State's defense held Central Michigan and Richmond to a combined 21 points in its first two games this season, while Washington's red-hot offense scored a season-low 41 points in their Week 3 meeting. Offensively, sophomore running back Nate Carter leads Michigan State with 369 rushing yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Carter is averaging more than five yards per carry in the model's latest projections for this game, which is one reason why Michigan State is covering the spread in more than 70% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 5

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 5, and it's calling for several underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned nearly $2,500 in profit since its inception, and find out.

College football odds for top Week 5 games

See full Week 5 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Thursday, Sep. 28

Temple vs. Tulsa (-4, 54.5)



MTSU vs. Western Kentucky (-7, 60.5)

Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston State (+6.5, 36.5)

Friday, Sep. 29

Louisville vs. NC State (+3, 55)

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP (-1, 53)

Utah vs. Oregon State (-3, 45.5)

Cincinnati vs. BYU (-2.5, 50)

Saturday, Sep. 30

Florida vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 46)

Clemson vs. Syracuse (+7, 52.5)

Penn State vs. Northwestern (+26, 46)

USC vs. Colorado (+22.5, 73.5)

Georgia vs. Auburn (+14.5, 47.5)

Michigan vs. Nebraska (+18, 41)

Kansas vs. Texas (-17, 62)

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt (+13.5, 56.5)

LSU vs. Ole Miss (+3, 63)

Oregon vs. Stanford (+27, 61)

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma (-20, 48.5)

Notre Dame vs. Duke (+5.5, 51)

South Carolina vs. Tennessee (-12.5, 62)

Alabama vs. Mississippi State (+14.5, 48.5)

Washington vs. Arizona (+17.5, 69.5)

Nevada vs. Fresno State (-24.5, 53.5)