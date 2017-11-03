College football odds, picks for Week 10: Proven model loves Penn State, Alabama

Week 10 in college football will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors.

Alabama is favored by 21 against LSU, Penn State is a nine-point favorite at Michigan State and Washington State is a 2.5-point favorite against Stanford in a Top 25 showdown that has already seen plenty of line movement.

With so many eye-popping games and so many college football odds on the move, you'll want to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

SportsLine's Projection Model turned in double-digit profitable weeks in college football last season across all picks, including a remarkable 18-4 run straight up to open the season. Anyone who followed it during those weeks profited big.

It's fresh off a week in which it nailed Northwestern winning outright as a home underdog against Michigan State and Notre Dame easily covering the spread against NC State. It went a stellar 38-17 in straight-up picks.

This week, the model simulated every Top 25 game, plus the rest of the slate, and the results were surprising.

The model is loving top-ranked Alabama (-21.5), predicting a 36-8 victory and cover of a massive spread against LSU. Alabama, 4-4 against the spread this season, is covering in 68 percent of simulations and winning outright a whopping 97 percent of the time. Lock in the Tide with confidence this week.

Another team the model loves: No. 7 Penn State (-7.5), a team coming off a heartbreaking loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions now have to get back up for a road game against a Michigan State team with a top-10 defense, but SportsLine's simulations say James Franklin's team will have no trouble bouncing back with a convincing 30-12 victory that will keep it alive in the playoff conversation. Penn State is winning 85 percent of simulations.

One surprise the model is calling for: No. 13 Virginia Tech, a 2.5-point favorite on the road against No. 9 Miami (Fla.), loses outright 25-23. Don't let Virginia Tech's 5-2 record against the spread fool you. Their past three blowout wins have come against Boston College (5-4), North Carolina (1-8) and Duke (4-5). The Hurricanes are winning 55 percent of simulations and covering the spread 59 percent of the time.

Another stunner: No. 16 Auburn (-15) gets the win on the road at Texas A&M, but it'll be a one-possession game that's much closer than the spread indicates. Both of these teams have been inconsistent this season, but the model likes the Aggies, a team that got humbled 35-14 last week against Mississippi State, to bounce back. SportsLine projects a 30-22 Auburn win and A&M cover.

The model is also calling for a top-10 team with championship hopes to go down in flames, virtually eliminating it from the playoff race.

What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 10? Check out the college football odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, plus see which side of the huge Oklahoma-Oklahoma State game is a virtual lock, all from the model that turned in double-digit winning weeks last season, as well as picks from 16 experts.

LSU at Alabama (-21, 48.5)

South Carolina at Georgia (-23.5, 45)

Ohio State at Iowa (+18, 52.5)

Wisconsin at Indiana (+13.5, 48.5)

Wake Forest at Notre Dame (-14, 55)

Clemson at NC State (+7.5, 51)

Penn State at Michigan State (+9, 48)

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (-2.5, 76)

Virginia Tech at Miami (Fla.) (+2.5, 50)

Texas at TCU (-7, 47)

Iowa State at West Virginia (-2.5, 60)

UCF at SMU (+14.5, 73)

Oregon at Washington (-17.5, 53)

Auburn at Texas A&M (+15, 52)

Arizona at USC (-7.5, 73)

Stanford at Washington State (-2.5, 55)

UMass at Mississippi State (-32, 56.5)