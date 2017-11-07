College football odds, picks for Week 11: Proven model loving Alabama, Ohio State
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 11 game 10,000 times with surprising results
Week 11 in college football will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors.
Alabama is favored by 14.5 against Mississippi State, Georgia is a 2.5-point favorite at Auburn, and Notre Dame is a three-point favorite against Miami in a Top-10 showdown that has already seen plenty of line movement.
With so many eye-popping games and so many college football odds on the move, you'll want to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.
SportsLine's Projection Model turned in double-digit profitable weeks in college football last season across all picks, including a remarkable 18-4 run straight up to open the season. Anyone who followed it during those weeks profited big.
It's fresh off a week in which it nailed Miami's upset of Virginia Tech and USC easily covering the spread against Arizona.
This week, the model simulated every Top 25 game 10,000 times, plus the rest of the slate, and the results were surprising.
The model is loving No. 2 Alabama (-14.5), predicting a 36-12 victory and cover of a large spread against No. 16 Mississippi State. Alabama, 4-5 against the spread this season, is covering in 69 percent of simulations and winning outright a whopping 91 percent of the time. Lock in the Tide with confidence this week, even against a Top-25 team.
Another team the model loves: Ohio State (-15), which is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Iowa. The Buckeyes got humbled last week and they're going up against a Michigan State squad coming off a massive victory against Penn State. But don't let one week of action deceive you.
The computer still strongly stands by OSU as being the better team in this matchup, and the Buckeyes, playing at home, cover in 63 percent of simulations. They win the game outright 90 percent of the time.
One slight upset the model is calling for: No. 1 Georgia loses outright 25-23 to No. 14 Auburn. Don't let the Bulldogs' 6-2 record against the spread fool you.
Georgia faces one of its stiffest tests of the season against a team that has shown it can play with anybody in the nation. The Tigers have a stingy defense that's No. 4 in the SEC. It will force Georgia freshman quarterback Jake Fromm to make more plays through the air than he's comfortable with. Take Auburn with the points and look for a result that will shake up the title picture.
The model is also calling for a top-10 team with championship hopes to go down in flames, virtually eliminating it from the playoff race.
What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 11? Check out the college football odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, plus see which side of the huge Miami-Notre Dame game is a virtual lock, all from the model that turned in double-digit winning weeks last season, as well as picks from 16 experts.
Alabama at Mississippi State (+14.5, 50.5)
Georgia at Auburn (+2.5, 49.5)
Notre Dame at Miami (+3, 56.5)
Florida State at Clemson (-16, 56.5)
TCU at Oklahoma (-7, 63.5)
Washington at Stanford (+7, 50)
Iowa at Wisconsin (-12.5, 46)
Michigan State at Ohio State (-15, 48.5)
Oklahoma State at Iowa State (+7, 61.5)
Michigan at Maryland (+15, 48.5)
USC at Colorado (+13.5, 60.5)
Rutgers at Penn State (-30.5, 53.5)
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech (+3, 50.5)
UConn at Central Florida (-37, 61.5)
Washington State at Utah (+1, 52)
West Virginia at Kansas State (-1.5, 62.5)
