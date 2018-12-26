College football odds, picks, lines for 2018 Bowl Games: Advanced computer model backing Central Florida, Penn State

The 2018-19 college football bowl schedule still has over 20 games remaining as the action resumed Tuesday after a break for Christmas. The Playoff is approaching quickly and we still have double-digit college football lines in each of the national semifinals on Saturday according to the latest college football bowl odds. No. 1 Alabama is a 14-point favorite over No. 4 Oklahoma at the 2018 Orange Bowl, while No. 2 Clemson is a 12.5-point favorite over No. 3 Notre Dame at the 2018 Cotton Bowl despite suspending several key players. There are also much tighter college football odds like Syracuse (-1.5) against West Virginia in the 2018 Camping World Bowl. With college football odds on the move, be sure to check out the 2018-19 college football bowl picks and predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

One of the top college football bowl picks the model is extremely high on: No. 12 Penn State (-6.5) covers against No. 14 Kentucky in the 2019 Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

The Wildcats clearly exceeded expectations this season, but their second half of the season wasn't nearly as impressive as the first. They dropped three of their last five conference games, including a 24-7 defeat at the hands of 5-7 Tennessee. Penn State, meanwhile, won five of its last six games to enter the postseason with plenty of momentum. James Franklin's squad held Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Maryland to a combined 20 points to close out the season.

The model projects Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley to account for over 250 yards of total offense against a tough Kentucky defense. That helps the Nittany Lions cover in 60 percent of simulations, while the Under (47.5) has plenty of value as well because that hits over 60 percent of the time. Penn State continues its dominating point differential this season of +14.6, compared to Kentucky's +7.8.

Another one of the top college football predictions from the model: No. 8 Central Florida covers as 7.5-point underdogs against No. 11 LSU at the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

The Knights have gone two years without being beaten, yet their legitimacy as an undefeated team has constantly been in question. That continues this bowl season and is being compounded by the late-season leg injury to star quarterback McKenzie Milton.

However, with LSU defenders like Greedy Williams and Ed Alexander sitting out the Fiesta Bowl 2019, the model says UCF's offense will have plenty of chances. Fill-in Central Florida quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. was responsible for over 400 yards of total offense and six total touchdowns against Memphis in the AAC Championship Game and the SportsLine Projection Model expects another big day against LSU.

Mack puts up over 300 yards of total offense with three total touchdowns against LSU. That helps the Knights cover in an impressive 60 percent of simulations. The model also sees slight value on the Over (55.5).

The model is also calling for multiple favorites to get stunned in bowl season, and has an extremely strong pick for the national semifinal between Alabama and Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, saying one side covers in over 60 percent of simulations.

Independence Bowl: Temple vs. Duke (+3.5, 54)

Pinstripe Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Miami (Fla.) (-3, 47.5)

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt (-4, 55.5)

Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Purdue (+3, 55.5)

Camping World Bowl: West Virginia vs. Syracuse (-1.5, 66)

Alamo Bowl: Iowa State vs. Washington State (-3, 56)

Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia (+5.5, 53.5)

Arizona Bowl: Nevada vs. Arkansas State (-1.5, 56)

Military Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech (+5.5, 53.5)

Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon (-2.5, 48)

Liberty Bowl: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State (+8, 74.5)

Holiday Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7, 46)

Gator Bowl: Texas A&M vs. NC State (+7, 58.5)

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Stanford (-5.5, 52)

Outback Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Iowa (+7, 43.5)

Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Penn State (-6.5, 47.5)

Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan (-6, 51)

Fiesta Bowl: LSU vs. Central Florida (+7.5, 55.5)

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Washington (+6.5, 58)

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Texas (+12.5, 58)

Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma (+14, 77)

Cotton Bowl: Clemson vs. Notre Dame (+12.5, 56)