College football odds, picks, lines for 2018 Bowl Games: Advanced computer model backing NC State, Penn State

The latest college football bowl odds have certainly been affected by players opting to sit out of games, but it also brings opportunity for backups to step into the spotlight. After opening as almost a touchdown favorite, No. 16 West Virginia is now a pick'em against No. 20 Syracuse in the 2018 Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28 as Jack Allison, a transfer from Miami, is set to take over for Will Grier, who's prepping for the NFL Draft. Cameron Scarlett, meanwhile, should see plenty of work in the backfield for the Cardinal in place of Bryce Love as Stanford (-6) takes on Pittsburgh in the 2018 Sun Bowl on 2 p.m. ET on Dec. 31. With college football odds and lines shifting as kickoffs continue to unfold almost daily, be sure to check out the top college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls during Championship Week, including nailing Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its 2018 college football bowl picks and predictions are in.

One of the top college football bowl picks the model is extremely high on: No. 12 Penn State (-6.5) covers against No. 14 Kentucky in the 2019 Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

The Wildcats clearly exceeded expectations this season, but their second half of the season wasn't nearly as impressive as the first. They dropped three of their last five conference games, including a 24-7 defeat at the hands of 5-7 Tennessee. Penn State, meanwhile, won five of its last six games to enter the postseason with plenty of momentum. James Franklin's squad held Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Maryland to a combined 20 points to close out the season.

The model projects Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley to account for over 250 yards of total offense against a tough Kentucky defense. That helps the Nittany Lions cover in 60 percent of simulations, while the Under (47.5) has plenty of value as well because that hits over 60 percent of the time. Penn State continues its dominating point differential this season of +14.6, compared to Kentucky's +7.8.

Another one of the top college football predictions from the model: NC State (+7) covers against No. 19 Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl on New Year's Eve.

The Aggies opened at -4.5, but the line is now up to -7 after key departures on both sides of the ball for the Wolfpack. Linebacker Germaine Pratt and receiver Kelvin Harmon are both sitting this game out. Add in the departure of offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz and there are plenty of challenges for NC State in this matchup.

But NC State still has an NFL prospect in Ryan Finley under center taking on an A&M team that finished dead last in the SEC in pass defense this season. The model has found value on this line, saying the Wolfpack covers in almost 60 percent of simulations. The under (58.5) hits in well over 60 percent of simulations, so that's one of the college football bowl picks to be all over as well.

The model is also calling for multiple favorites to get stunned in bowl season, and has an extremely strong pick for the national semifinal between Alabama and Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, saying one side covers in over 60 percent of simulations.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence during college football bowl season? And which side of Alabama vs. Oklahoma should you be all over? Check out the latest college football bowl game odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Birmingham Bowl: Memphis vs. Wake Forest (+3, 73)

Armed Forces Bowl: Army vs. Houston (+5, 60)

Dollar General Bowl: Buffalo vs. Troy (+1, 49.5)

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech (+1, 61)

First Responder Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State (-2, 55.5)

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech (-5.5, 56)

Cheez-It Bowl: TCU vs. California (-1, 38.5)

Independence Bowl: Temple vs. Duke (+4.5, 54.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Miami (Fla.) (-3.5, 48)

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt (-4, 55.5)

Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Purdue (+3.5, 55.5)

Camping World Bowl: West Virginia vs. Syracuse (PK, 67)

Alamo Bowl: Iowa State vs. Washington State (-3.5, 54.5)

Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia (+5, 54.5)

Arizona Bowl: Nevada vs. Arkansas State (-2, 57.5)

Military Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech (+5.5, 53.5)

Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon (-3, 48)

Liberty Bowl: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State (+8, 74.5)

Holiday Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7, 46)

Gator Bowl: Texas A&M vs. NC State (+6.5, 58.5)

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Stanford (-6, 52)

Outback Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Iowa (+7, 44)

Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Penn State (-6.5, 47.5)

Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan (-7.5, 50.5)

Fiesta Bowl: LSU vs. Central Florida (+7, 55.5)

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Washington (+6.5, 58)

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Texas (+12.5, 58)

Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma (+14, 79.5)

Cotton Bowl: Clemson vs. Notre Dame (+13.5, 55)