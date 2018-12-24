College football odds, picks, lines for 2018 Bowl Games: Advanced computer model backing Penn State and Iowa

The 2018-19 college football bowl schedule is loaded with unique matchups, several of which give a Group of Five conference team a chance to square off with a Power Five conference foe. The latest college football odds gives Temple a 3.5-point edge in the 2018 Independence Bowl against Duke. Cincinnati is a 5.5-point favorite against Virginia Tech in the 2018 Military Bowl on New Year's Eve. And the most notable of the Group of Five vs. Power Five matchups is the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, with LSU laying 7.5 points against Central Florida. Whether you're looking to exploit a line in one of these matchups, or any other bowl or playoff games, be sure to check out the college football picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. They'll help you navigate a college football odds board that features teams of all types facing off.

One of the top college football bowl picks the model is extremely high on: No. 12 Penn State (-6.5) covers against No. 14 Kentucky in the 2019 Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

The Wildcats clearly exceeded expectations this season, but their second half of the season wasn't nearly as impressive as the first. They dropped three of their last five conference games, including a 24-7 defeat at the hands of 5-7 Tennessee. Penn State, meanwhile, won five of its last six games to enter the postseason with plenty of momentum. James Franklin's squad held Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Maryland to a combined 20 points to close out the season.

The model projects Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley to account for over 250 yards of total offense against a tough Kentucky defense. That helps the Nittany Lions cover in 60 percent of simulations, while the Under (47.5) has plenty of value as well because that hits over 60 percent of the time. Penn State continues its dominating point differential this season of +14.6, compared to Kentucky's +7.8.

Another one of the top college football predictions from the model: Iowa (+7) covers against No. 18 Mississippi State in the 2019 Outback Bowl on New Year's Day.

The model is calling for a low-scoring matchup between these tough defenses, and the under (44) hits in almost 70 percent of simulations. If the game finishes with a total in the 30s, as the model projects, that will certainly help Iowa's chances of keeping it competitive.

The Hawkeyes finished second in the Big Ten in total defense, and that unit is projected to limit Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald to 150 yards through the air. Iowa's committee of running backs goes for over 150 yards on the ground, helping the Hawkeyes cover in almost 70 percent of simulations. Don't forget that these teams have a nearly identical point differential this season, with Mississippi State at plus-13.5 and Iowa at 13.2.

First Responder Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State (-2, 56)

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech (-5.5, 57)

Cheez-It Bowl: TCU vs. California (-1, 38.5)

Independence Bowl: Temple vs. Duke (+4.5, 54.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Miami (Fla.) (-3.5, 48)

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt (-4, 55.5)

Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Purdue (+3.5, 55.5)

Camping World Bowl: West Virginia vs. Syracuse (PK, 67)

Alamo Bowl: Iowa State vs. Washington State (-3.5, 54.5)

Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia (+5, 54.5)

Arizona Bowl: Nevada vs. Arkansas State (-2, 57.5)

Military Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech (+5.5, 53.5)

Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon (-3, 48)

Liberty Bowl: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State (+8, 74.5)

Holiday Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7, 46)

Gator Bowl: Texas A&M vs. NC State (+6.5, 58.5)

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Stanford (-6, 52)

Outback Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Iowa (+7, 44)

Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Penn State (-6.5, 47.5)

Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan (-7.5, 50.5)

Fiesta Bowl: LSU vs. Central Florida (+7, 55.5)

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Washington (+6.5, 58)

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Texas (+12.5, 58)

Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma (+14, 79.5)

Cotton Bowl: Clemson vs. Notre Dame (+13.5, 55)