College football odds, picks, lines for 2018 Bowl Games: Advanced computer model loving Boise State, Penn State

Emotions will be running high during bowl season with so much on the line, and everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will be locked in on the latest college football odds. Urban Meyer will coach his final game at Ohio State against Washington in the 2019 Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. The Buckeyes are 6.5-point favorites, while his former team, Florida, is a 7.5-point underdog against Ohio State's arch nemesis, Michigan, in the Peach Bowl. And on Thursday, Marshall is a field goal favorite over USF in the Gasparilla Bowl, one of the tightest college football spreads you'll find. With college football odds and lines of all sizes to choose from, be sure to check out the top college football picks and bowl predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls on Championship Week, including nailing Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its 2018 college football bowl picks and predictions are in.

One of the top college football bowl picks the model is extremely high on: No. 12 Penn State (-6.5) covers against No. 14 Kentucky in the 2019 Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

The Wildcats clearly exceeded expectations this season, but their second half of the season wasn't nearly as impressive as the first. They dropped three of their last five conference games, including a 24-7 defeat at the hands of 5-7 Tennessee. Penn State, meanwhile, won five of its last six games to enter the postseason with plenty of momentum. James Franklin's squad held Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Maryland to a combined 20 points to close out the season.

The model projects Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley to account for over 250 yards of total offense against a tough Kentucky defense. That helps the Nittany Lions cover in 60 percent of simulations, while the Under (47.5) has plenty of value as well because that hits over 60 percent of the time. Penn State continues its dominating point differential this season of +14.6, compared to Kentucky's +7.8.

Another one of the top college football predictions from the model: Boise State cover as a 2.5-point favorite against Boston College at the 2018 First Responders Bowl.

Boston College has been a wild card. The Eagles jumped out to a 7-2 record to start the season, but then proceeded to lose their final three games. Meanwhile, the 10-3 Boise State Broncos roll into the First Responders Bowl 2018 having won seven of their last eight.

Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien has thrown for 3,705 yards and 30 touchdowns this season and gets an ideal matchup against an Eagles defense that gives up almost 250 passing yards per game. The model projects Rypien to have a quality day against Boston College, saying he'll throw for almost 250 yards and two touchdowns. His performance helps the Broncos cover in over 60 percent of simulations, while there's also value on the Under (55.5) because the model is calling for 49 total points to be scored.

The model is also calling for multiple favorites to get stunned in bowl season, and has an extremely strong pick for the national semifinal between Alabama and Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, saying one side covers in over 60 percent of simulations.

