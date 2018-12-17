College football odds, picks, lines for 2018 Bowl Games: Advanced computer model loving Georgia and Iowa

The 2018-19 college football bowl schedule is officially underway. Five FBS bowls played out over the weekend and 34 still remain, culminating in the Outback, Citrus, Fiesta, Rose, and Sugar Bowls on New Year's Day. With so much attention on every game, knowing when to exploit current college football odds is key. For example, in one College Football Playoff semifinal, No. 2 Clemson originally opened as an 11-point favorite over No. 3 Notre Dame. That line has since moved all the way to Clemson -13.5 and will continue to dance until kickoff on Dec. 29. And with news that West Virginia quarterback Will Grier will sit out the Camping World Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft, the line fell almost a touchdown to West Virginia -1.5, now one of the tightest college football spreads of bowl season. With college football odds and lines constantly moving, make sure to check out the top college football picks for 2018 bowl games from the advanced computer model at SportsLine before locking in any of your own.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls on Championship Week, including nailing Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its 2018 college football bowl picks and predictions are in.

One of the top college football bowl picks the model is extremely high on: No. 6 Georgia (-13) covers against No. 14 Texas in the 2019 Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

The No. 5 Bulldogs fell just short against top-ranked Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, and some felt they had a compelling case to be included in the playoff field after their strong showing. The committee disagreed, however, forcing the 11-2 Bulldogs to settle for a New Year's Six matchup against No. 15 Texas, a 9-4 squad that lost its rematch against Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The model is calling for 225 yards through the air from Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm and 150 on the ground from a combination of D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield as the Bulldogs cover against the Longhorns in 55 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top college football predictions from the model: Iowa covers as a seven-point underdog against Mississippi State in the 2019 Outback Bowl.

This game will kick off the action on New Year's Day with a noon ET start. As we've seen in the past, two prolific defenses and an early start usually make for a low-scoring game. And the less scoring there is, the harder it is to cover a touchdown spread.

Iowa's defense allows just 17.4 points per game and pitched shutouts against Illinois (63-0) and Maryland (23-0) this season. SportsLine's simulations say the Hawkeyes will hold Mississippi State's attack to 19 points in a 20-19 upset victory. Iowa's stunning win is fueled by a rushing attack that goes for nearly 200 yards, led by Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young. Iowa wins outright in 51 percent of simulations and covers a staggering 65 percent of the time. Not surprisingly, Under (44) also has huge value, as it hits two-thirds of the time.

The model is also calling for multiple favorites to get stunned in bowl season, and has an extremely strong pick for the national semifinal between Alabama and Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, saying one side covers in over 60 percent of simulations.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence during college football bowl season? And which side of Alabama vs. Oklahoma should you be all over? Check out the latest college football bowl game odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Boca Raton Bowl: UAB vs. Northern Illinois (+2.5, 43)

Frisco Bowl: Ohio vs. San Diego State (+2.5, 54)

Gasparilla Bowl: Marshall vs. South Florida (+2.5, 55)

Bahamas Bowl: Toledo vs. Florida International (+6, 68.5)

Idaho Potato Bowl: BYU vs. Western Michigan (+12.5, 49.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Memphis vs. Wake Forest (+3.5, 74.5)

Armed Forces Bowl: Army vs. Houston (+3.5, 60)

Dollar General Bowl: Buffalo vs. Troy (+2, 51.5)

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech (PK, 60)

First Responder Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State (-2.5, 55.5)

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech (-6, 60)

Cheez-It Bowl: TCU vs. California (PK, 40)

Independence Bowl: Temple vs. Duke (+4.5, 55)

Pinstripe Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Miami (Fla.) (-3.5, 48)

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt (-4.5, 55.5)

Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Purdue (+3.5, 54.5)

Camping World Bowl: West Virginia vs. Syracuse (+1.5, 68)

Alamo Bowl: Iowa State vs. Washington State (-3.5, 54.5)

Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia (+5.5, 54.5)

Arizona Bowl: Nevada vs. Arkansas State (-2, 60.5)

Military Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech (+6, 53.5)

Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon (-3, 48)

Liberty Bowl: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State (+8, 74.5)

Holiday Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7, 46)

Gator Bowl: Texas A&M vs. NC State (+6, 58.5)

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Stanford (-6.5, 52)

Outback Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Iowa (+7, 44)

Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Penn State (-6.5, 47.5)

Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan (-7.5, 50.5)

Fiesta Bowl: LSU vs. Central Florida (+7.5, 55.5)

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Washington (+6.5, 58)

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Texas (+13, 58)

Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma (+14, 80.5)

Cotton Bowl: Clemson vs. Notre Dame (+13.5, 55)