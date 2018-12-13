College football odds, picks, lines for 2018 Bowl Games: Advanced computer model loving NC State, Georgia

The beginning of the college football bowl season is bearing down, with five games set to kick off the action on Saturday and 39 in total. The 2018-19 college football bowl schedule includes two College Football Playoff national semifinals, with No. 1 Alabama (-14) taking on No. 4 Oklahoma at the 2018 Orange Bowl on Dec. 29 and No. 2 Clemson (-11) taking on No. 3 Notre Dame at the 2018 Cotton Bowl the same day. There are also tighter college football odds and lines, like Ohio (-3) against San Diego State in the Frisco Bowl and Boise State (-3) against Boston College in the First Responder Bowl. Whether you're looking ahead to the playoff matchups or hoping to find value in other college football odds, check out the latest college football picks and predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls on Championship Week, including nailing Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its 2018 college football bowl picks and predictions are in.

One of the top college football bowl picks the model is extremely high on: No. 6 Georgia (-11.5) covers against No. 14 Texas in the 2019 Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

The No. 5 Bulldogs fell just short against top-ranked Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, and some felt they had a compelling case to be included in the playoff field after their strong showing. The committee disagreed, however, forcing the 11-2 Bulldogs to settle for a New Year's Six matchup against No. 15 Texas, a 9-4 squad that lost its rematch against Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The model is calling for 225 yards through the air from Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm and 150 on the ground from a combination of D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield as the Bulldogs cover against the Longhorns in 55 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top college football predictions from the model: NC State covers as six-point underdogs against No. 19 Texas A&M in the 2018 Gator Bowl in Jacksonville on Dec. 31.

Dave Doeren's Wolfpack squad has had a strong year, finishing the regular season with three consecutive wins to get to 9-3. They've done that in large part thanks to the play of quarterback Ryan Finely, who looks like he'll be the latest in a long line of NC State quarterbacks to go on to play in the NFL.

Finley has completed nearly 68 percent of his passes this season for almost 3,800 yards and 24 touchdowns and cracked the 11,000-yard mark for his career. A win against the Aggies would help cement his legacy, as he would lead the second team in program history to the 10-win plateau.

While the model won't go as far as suggesting the outright upset will happen, it projects Finley to throw for over 300 yards against Texas A&M, cracking 4,000 for the season and helping NC State cover six points well over half the time. There's also plenty of value on the Under (58.5), as it cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations.

The model is also calling for multiple favorites to get stunned in bowl season, and has an extremely strong pick for the national semifinal between Alabama and Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, saying one side covers in over 60 percent of simulations.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence during college football bowl season? And which side of Alabama vs. Oklahoma should you be all over? Check out the latest college football bowl game odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

New Mexico Bowl: North Texas vs. Utah State (-9, 66.5)

Cure Bowl: Tulane vs. Louisiana (+3.5, 59)

Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Fresno State (-4, 52)

Camellia Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern (-1, 47.5)

New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Middle Tennessee (+7, 50.5)

Boca Raton Bowl: UAB vs. Northern Illinois (+2, 43.5)

Frisco Bowl: Ohio vs. San Diego State (+3, 54)

Gasparilla Bowl: Marshall vs. South Florida (+2.5, 55.5)

Bahamas Bowl: Toledo vs. Florida International (+5.5, 68.5)

Idaho Potato Bowl: BYU vs. Western Michigan (+12, 48.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Memphis vs. Wake Forest (+5, 74)

Armed Forces Bowl: Army vs. Houston (+3, 67)

Dollar General Bowl: Buffalo vs. Troy (+2.5, 53.5)

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech (+1, 60)

First Responder Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State (-3, 55)

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech (-4, 60.5)

Cheez-It Bowl: TCU vs. California (PK, 40.5)

Independence Bowl: Temple vs. Duke (+3.5, 55.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Miami (Fla.) (-4, 47)

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt (-3.5, 55)

Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Purdue (+3.5, 54.5)

Camping World Bowl: West Virginia vs. Syracuse (+1.5, 68.5)

Alamo Bowl: Iowa State vs. Washington State (-3.5, 54.5)

Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia (+4, 54.5)

Arizona Bowl: Nevada vs. Arkansas State (-1.5, 60.5)

Military Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech (+5, 53.5)

Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon (-3, 48)

Liberty Bowl: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State (+8, 74)

Holiday Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7, 45.5)

Gator Bowl: Texas A&M vs. NC State (+6, 58.5)

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Stanford (-6.5, 52)

Outback Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Iowa (+6.5, 44.5)

Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Penn State (-6.5, 47.5)

Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan (-7.5, 50.5)

Fiesta Bowl: LSU vs. Central Florida (+7.5, 55.5)

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Washington (+6.5, 58)

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Texas (+11.5, 58)

Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma (+14, 81)

Cotton Bowl: Clemson vs. Notre Dame (+11, 55)