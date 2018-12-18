College football odds, picks, lines for 2018 Bowl Games: Advanced computer model loving Penn State, Iowa

The 2018-19 college football bowl schedule kicked off over the weekend. The action continues this week with the Boca Raton Bowl, Frisco Bowl, Gasparilla Bowl, Bahamas Bowl, and Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Vegas has set college football odds for every bowl game, and there are lines of all sizes for bettors to evaluate. The largest spread comes in the College Football Playoff battle between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Oklahoma, with the Tide holding a 14-point edge. At the other end of the spectrum, the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl between California and TCU is listed as a pick'em, meaning neither side is getting points. Whether you're looking for value in a bigger spread in the latest college football odds or making the call on a game that could come down to the wire, be sure to check out the top college football picks and predictions for 2018 bowl games from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

The model made some huge calls on Championship Week, including nailing Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas.

The model has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its 2018 college football bowl picks and predictions are in.

One of the top college football bowl picks the model is extremely high on: No. 12 Penn State (-6.5) covers against No. 14 Kentucky in the 2019 Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

The Wildcats clearly exceeded expectations this season, but their second half of the season wasn't nearly as impressive as the first. They dropped three of their last five conference games, including a 24-7 defeat at the hands of 5-7 Tennessee. Penn State, meanwhile, won five of its last six games to enter the postseason with plenty of momentum. James Franklin's squad held Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Maryland to a combined 20 points to close out the season.

The model projects Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley to account for over 250 yards of total offense against a tough Kentucky defense. That helps the Nittany Lions cover in 60 percent of simulations, while the Under (47.5) has plenty of value as well because that hits over 60 percent of the time. Penn State continues its dominating point differential this season of +14.6, compared to Kentucky's +7.8.

Another one of the top college football predictions from the model: Iowa covers as a seven-point underdog against Mississippi State in the 2019 Outback Bowl.

This game will kick off the action on New Year's Day with a noon ET start. As we've seen in the past, two prolific defenses and an early start usually make for a low-scoring game. And the less scoring there is, the harder it is to cover a touchdown spread.

Iowa's defense allows just 17.4 points per game and pitched shutouts against Illinois (63-0) and Maryland (23-0) this season. SportsLine's simulations say the Hawkeyes will hold Mississippi State's attack to 19 points in a 20-19 upset victory. Iowa's stunning win is fueled by a rushing attack that goes for nearly 200 yards, led by Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young. Iowa wins outright in 51 percent of simulations and covers a staggering 65 percent of the time. Not surprisingly, Under (44) also has huge value, as it hits two-thirds of the time.

The model is also calling for multiple favorites to get stunned in bowl season, and has an extremely strong pick for the national semifinal between Alabama and Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, saying one side covers in over 60 percent of simulations.

The model is also calling for multiple favorites to get stunned in bowl season, and has an extremely strong pick for the national semifinal between Alabama and Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, saying one side covers in over 60 percent of simulations.

Boca Raton Bowl: UAB vs. Northern Illinois (+2.5, 43)

Frisco Bowl: Ohio vs. San Diego State (+2.5, 53.5)

Gasparilla Bowl: Marshall vs. South Florida (+2.5, 52.5)

Bahamas Bowl: Toledo vs. Florida International (+6, 59.5)

Idaho Potato Bowl: BYU vs. Western Michigan (+12.5, 49.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Memphis vs. Wake Forest (+3.5, 74.5)

Armed Forces Bowl: Army vs. Houston (+3.5, 60)

Dollar General Bowl: Buffalo vs. Troy (+2, 51.5)

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech (PK, 60)

First Responder Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State (-2.5, 55.5)

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech (-6, 60)

Cheez-It Bowl: TCU vs. California (PK, 40)

Independence Bowl: Temple vs. Duke (+4.5, 55)

Pinstripe Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Miami (Fla.) (-3.5, 48)

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt (-4.5, 55.5)

Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Purdue (+3.5, 54.5)

Camping World Bowl: West Virginia vs. Syracuse (+1.5, 68)

Alamo Bowl: Iowa State vs. Washington State (-3.5, 54.5)

Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia (+5.5, 54.5)

Arizona Bowl: Nevada vs. Arkansas State (-2, 60.5)

Military Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech (+6, 53.5)

Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon (-3, 48)

Liberty Bowl: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State (+8, 74.5)

Holiday Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7, 46)

Gator Bowl: Texas A&M vs. NC State (+6, 58.5)

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Stanford (-6.5, 52)

Outback Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Iowa (+7, 44)

Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Penn State (-6.5, 47.5)

Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan (-7.5, 50.5)

Fiesta Bowl: LSU vs. Central Florida (+7.5, 55.5)

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Washington (+6.5, 58)

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Texas (+13, 58)

Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma (+14, 80.5)

Cotton Bowl: Clemson vs. Notre Dame (+13.5, 55)