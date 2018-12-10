College football odds, picks, lines for 2018 Bowl Games: Advanced computer model loving Vanderbilt and Georgia

The College Football Playoff semifinals aren't until Dec. 29, but with the 2018-19 college football bowl season about to kick off, there will be plenty of action to keep us busy this holiday season. Over the next month, we'll have 39 bowl games featuring riveting matchups, including the five kickoff games on Dec. 15: the New Orleans Bowl, Camellia Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Cure Bowl, and New Mexico Bowl. And once we get to the semis, Alabama is favored by two touchdowns against Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl in the latest college football odds, while Clemson is favored by 11 over Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl. Before you make any college football picks and bowl game predictions, check out the up-to-the-minute projections from the proven computer model at SportsLine. They'll help you navigate a massive 2018-19 college football bowl schedule and pick out the optimal college football odds to attack.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls on Championship Week, including nailing Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its 2018 college football bowl picks and predictions are in.

One of the top college football bowl picks the model is extremely high on: No. 6 Georgia (-11.5) covers against No. 14 Texas in the 2019 Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

The No. 5 Bulldogs fell just short against top-ranked Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, and some felt they had a compelling case to be included in the playoff field after their strong showing. The committee disagreed, however, forcing the 11-2 Bulldogs to settle for a New Year's Six matchup against No. 15 Texas, a 9-4 squad that lost its rematch against Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The model is calling for 225 yards through the air from Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm and 150 on the ground from a combination of D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield as the Bulldogs cover against the Longhorns in 55 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top college football predictions from the model: Vanderbilt covers as 3.5-point favorites against Baylor in the 2018 Texas Bowl.

The Commodores initially opened as six-point favorites in this game, but the relative home-field advantage has helped fuel action on Baylor. That just creates additional value betting Vanderbilt in the eyes of the model, however. Bettors are also overlooking the fact that Vandy went 8-3 against the spread versus FBS teams this season, while Baylor was just 5-5.

Vanderbilt finished its season with conference wins against Ole Miss and Tennessee to become bowl-eligible at 6-6, but they've been excellent against the spread all season. Vanderbilt is also more battle-tested, with a ninth-ranked strength of schedule compared to Baylor's 48th.

The model projects Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur to have a huge day with well over 300 yards passing and two touchdowns. That leads to a Vandy cover in nearly 65 percent of simulations. Under (55) also hits in well over half of SportsLine's projections.

The model is also calling for multiple favorites to get stunned in bowl season, and has an extremely strong pick for the national semifinal between Alabama and Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, saying one side covers in over 60 percent of simulations.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence during college football bowl season? And which side of Alabama vs. Oklahoma should you be all over? Check out the latest college football bowl game odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

New Mexico Bowl: North Texas vs. Utah State (-9, 66.5)

Cure Bowl: Tulane vs. Louisiana (+3.5, 59)

Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Fresno State (-4, 52)

Camellia Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern (-1, 47.5)

New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Middle Tennessee (+7, 50.5)

Boca Raton Bowl: UAB vs. Northern Illinois (+2, 43.5)

Frisco Bowl: Ohio vs. San Diego State (+3, 54)

Gasparilla Bowl: Marshall vs. South Florida (+2.5, 55.5)

Bahamas Bowl: Toledo vs. Florida International (+5.5, 68.5)

Idaho Potato Bowl: BYU vs. Western Michigan (+12, 48.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Memphis vs. Wake Forest (+5, 74)

Armed Forces Bowl: Army vs. Houston (+3, 67)

Dollar General Bowl: Buffalo vs. Troy (+2.5, 53.5)

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech (+1, 60)

First Responder Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State (-3, 55)

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech (-4, 60.5)

Cheez-It Bowl: TCU vs. California (PK, 40.5)

Independence Bowl: Temple vs. Duke (+3.5, 55.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Miami (Fla.) (-4, 47)

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt (-3.5, 55)

Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Purdue (+3.5, 54.5)

Camping World Bowl: West Virginia vs. Syracuse (+1.5, 68.5)

Alamo Bowl: Iowa State vs. Washington State (-3.5, 54.5)

Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia (+4, 54.5)

Arizona Bowl: Nevada vs. Arkansas State (-1.5, 60.5)

Military Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech (+5, 53.5)

Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon (-3, 48)

Liberty Bowl: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State (+8, 74)

Holiday Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7, 45.5)

TaxSlayer Bowl: Texas A&M vs. NC State (+4.5, 58.5)

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Stanford (-6.5, 52)

Outback Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Iowa (+6.5, 44.5)

Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Penn State (-6.5, 47.5)

Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan (-7.5, 50.5)

Fiesta Bowl: LSU vs. Central Florida (+7.5, 55.5)

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Washington (+6.5, 58)

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Texas (+11.5, 58)

Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma (+14, 81)

Cotton Bowl: Clemson vs. Notre Dame (+11, 55)