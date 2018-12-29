College football odds, picks, lines for 2018 Bowl Games: Proven computer model backing Penn State, Oklahoma State

With some major blowouts such as Auburn knocking off Purdue 63-14, and thrillers like Washington State topping Iowa State 28-26, the 2018-19 college football season has already seen plenty of action. Oddsmakers have been way off on many spreads, and bettors are looking for opportunities to capitalize as the final games approach. In the latest college football odds, Georgia is now a 13-point favorite against Texas in the 2019 Sugar Bowl, up two points from the opening line despite UGA corner Deandre Baker announcing that he won't play as he focuses on the NFL Draft. With college football news still breaking and lines on the move all the way up to kickoff of the final game, be sure to check out the up-to-the-minute college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

The model made some huge calls during Championship Week, including nailing Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas.

Now it has simulated every single play 10,000 times.

One of the top college football bowl picks the model is extremely high on: No. 12 Penn State (-6.5) covers against No. 14 Kentucky in the 2019 Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

The Wildcats clearly exceeded expectations this season, but their second half of the season wasn't nearly as impressive as the first. They dropped three of their last five conference games, including a 24-7 defeat at the hands of 5-7 Tennessee. Penn State, meanwhile, won five of its last six games to enter the postseason with plenty of momentum. James Franklin's squad held Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Maryland to a combined 20 points to close out the season.

The model projects Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley to account for over 250 yards of total offense against a tough Kentucky defense. That helps the Nittany Lions cover in 60 percent of simulations, while the Under (47.5) has plenty of value as well because that hits over 60 percent of the time. Penn State continues its dominating point differential this season of +14.6, compared to Kentucky's +7.8.

Another one of the top college football predictions from the model: Oklahoma State (+9) covers against Missouri in the 2018 Liberty Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Oddsmakers are looking for a ton of offense in this matchup, and the total keeps flying up. It's now set at 74 after opening at 71, and the model has a slight lean to the Under on that pick. And while Missouri has an NFL-caliber quarterback in Drew Lock, the model believes nine points is too high for this line and has found value on the Cowboys, a team that knocked off West Virginia in the second to last game of the season.

OSU quarterback Taylor Cornelius throws for over 300 yards in the simulations, with receiver Tylan Wallace recording almost 100 yards. That duo helps the Cowboys get the cover in almost 60 percent of simulations, while there's also value on Oklahoma State on the money line (+265) because it pulls off the straight-up upset 43 percent of the time.

