College football odds, picks, lines for 2018 Bowl Games: Proven computer model loving NC State and Penn State

One of the top college football bowl picks the model is extremely high on: No. 12 Penn State (-6.5) covers against No. 14 Kentucky in the 2019 Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

The Wildcats clearly exceeded expectations this season, but their second half of the season wasn't nearly as impressive as the first. They dropped three of their last five conference games, including a 24-7 defeat at the hands of 5-7 Tennessee. Penn State, meanwhile, won five of its last six games to enter the postseason with plenty of momentum. James Franklin's squad held Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Maryland to a combined 20 points to close out the season.

The model projects Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley to account for over 250 yards of total offense against a tough Kentucky defense. That helps the Nittany Lions cover in 60 percent of simulations, while the Under (47.5) has plenty of value as well because that hits over 60 percent of the time. Penn State continues its dominating point differential this season of +14.6, compared to Kentucky's +7.8.

Another one of the top college football predictions from the model: NC State covers as seven-point underdogs against No. 19 Texas A&M at the 2018 Gator Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Having an experienced quarterback in a bowl setting is always a blessing, so Ryan Finley's three years of starting experience is a definite advantage for NC State. Finley has put up gargantuan numbers at NC State, passing for over 10,000 yards and 59 touchdowns after transferring in from Boise State.

Finley looks like a potential first-round pick, but he elected to play the bowl game because he felt like he had more to show NFL scouts. The model agrees, as Finley throws for over 300 yards with multi-touchdown potential to help fuel an NC State cover in 55 percent of simulations. The under (56.5) also hits in nearly 60 percent of SportsLine's projections.

Military Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech (+5.5, 53.5)

Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon (-2.5, 48)

Liberty Bowl: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State (+9, 74.5)

Holiday Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7, 46)

Gator Bowl: Texas A&M vs. NC State (+7, 58.5)

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Stanford (-5.5, 52)

Outback Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Iowa (+7, 43.5)

Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Penn State (-6.5, 47.5)

Fiesta Bowl: LSU vs. Central Florida (+7.5, 55.5)

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Washington (+6.5, 58)

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Texas (+12.5, 58)

National Championship: Clemson vs. Alabama (-6, 59.5)