College football odds, picks, lines for Championship Week: Proven computer model backing Ohio State, Oklahoma

Winning isn't the only objective for several teams on Saturday, with style points possibly coming into play for the College Football Playoff selection committee to consider. Amateur and professional bettors alike will keep that in mind, especially in the Big 12 Championship Game between No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 9 Texas, a matchup where the Sooners are eight-point favorites in the latest Championship Week college football odds. It's also the case for No. 6 Ohio State against No. 21 Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game, the final matchup on the Championship Week college football schedule. The Buckeyes will look to position themselves to make a jump in the final standings and are favored by 14.5, up 1.5 from the opener. With so much on the line and college football odds and spreads constantly moving, be sure to check out the latest Championship Week college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls during Rivalry Week, including nailing Ohio State's outright upset of Michigan as a 4.5-point underdog. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering Championship Week on a blistering 43-23 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its Championship Week college football picks and predictions are in.

One of the college football Championship Week picks the model is extremely high on: Oklahoma (-8) covers in the Big 12 Championship Game against Texas.

The Sooners are looking to avenge their only loss of the season after falling to the Longhorns 48-45 in the Red River Showdown in October. Oklahoma has run the table since then, averaging over 50 points during its six-game winning streak.

The model is calling for more big offensive numbers for the Sooners, including 320 yards through the air and 60 more on the ground from Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray as OU covers in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Championship Week college football picks the model is recommending: Ohio State (-14.5) covers against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game, which will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Buckeyes have rolled back into contention with four straight wins following an embarrassing 49-20 setback at Purdue. None of those wins was bigger than the victory over rival Michigan last week, which clinched the Big Ten East for the Buckeyes and put them in the conversation for the College Football Playoff.

With two teams to jump in order to make the field, the Buckeyes need an impressive win, and the model is calling for a victory that clears the spread with room to spare. Powered by over 350 yards of total offense from quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the Buckeyes cover in over 55 percent of simulations, while the Under (61.5) also provides a strong value because that hits almost 70 percent of the time.

The model is also calling for a top contender to go down hard in a game that will shake up the 2018 College Football Playoff picture in a huge way.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence on Championship Week? And what title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Championship Week college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Big 12 championship: Texas vs. Oklahoma (-8, 78)

Sun Belt championship: Louisiana at Appalachian State (-17, 58)

Conference USA Championship: UAB at MTSU (-1, 44.5)

AAC championship: Memphis at Central Florida (-3, 64.5)

SEC championship: Alabama vs. Georgia (+12, 64)

Mountain West championship: Fresno State vs. Boise State (PK, 52)

ACC championship: Clemson vs. Pittsburgh (+27.5, 52.5)

Big Ten championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State (-14.5, 61.5)