College football odds, picks, lines for Championship Week: Proven computer model loving Washington, Oklahoma

No. 2 Clemson is a 26.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship Game, while Vegas gives No. 6 Ohio State a 14-point edge over No. 21 Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game. Tighter college football spreads exist as well, like No. 5 Oklahoma favored by 7.5 in the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 9 Texas, and No. 10 Washington laying just five points against Utah for the Pac-12 title.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

The model made some huge calls during Rivalry Week, including nailing Ohio State's outright upset of Michigan as a 4.5-point underdog. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering Championship Week on a blistering 43-23 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its Championship Week college football picks and predictions are in.

Oklahoma (-7.5) covers in the Big 12 Championship Game against Texas.

The Sooners are looking to avenge their only loss of the season after falling to the Longhorns 48-45 in the Red River Showdown in October. Oklahoma has run the table since then, averaging over 50 points during its six-game winning streak.

The model is calling for more big offensive numbers for the Sooners, including 320 yards through the air and 60 more on the ground from Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

No. 10 Washington (-5) covers against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game that will be played in Levi's Stadium in San Francisco on Friday.

These teams come into the matchup with the top defenses in the league and are giving up fewer than 320 yards per game. The model has taken that into consideration and likes the value of the Under (44.5).

But Washington's big edge comes at quarterback, with veteran Jake Browning attempting to lead the Huskies to another Pac-12 crown. The model projects over 200 yards of passing for the senior signal caller.

The model is also calling for a top contender to go down hard in a game that will shake up the 2018 College Football Playoff picture in a huge way.

The model is also calling for a top contender to go down hard in a game that will shake up the 2018 College Football Playoff picture in a huge way.

MAC championship: Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo (-3.5, 49.5)

PAC-12 championship: Utah vs. Washington (-5, 44.5)

Big 12 championship: Texas vs. Oklahoma (-8, 77.5)

Sun Belt championship: Louisiana at Appalachian State (-16.5, 58.5)

Conference USA Championship: UAB at MTSU (-1, 45)

AAC championship: Memphis at Central Florida (-3, 65)

SEC championship: Alabama vs. Georgia (+13, 63.5)

Mountain West championship: Fresno State vs. Boise State (-2.5, 53)

ACC championship: Clemson vs. Pittsburgh (+27.5, 52.5)

Big Ten championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State (-14, 60.5)