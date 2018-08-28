College football odds, picks, lines for Week 1: Advanced computer model loving Alabama, Arizona

The first full weekend of the 2018 college football season stretches from Thursday's showdown between UCF and UConn all the way through Labor Day's top 25 tilt between Virginia Tech and Florida State. In between, college football fans will be treated to games like Notre Dame vs. Michigan, Auburn vs. Washington, and Tennessee vs. West Virginia. Bettors have already made plenty of wagers and sports books are already adjusting their college football odds as the opening kickoffs approach. With lines moving as many as five points already, be sure to check out the picks and projections from SportsLine's advanced computer model before you lock in any Week 1 college football picks and predictions.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. During the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors. It also closed last bowl season on a perfect 7-0 run.

Now it has simulated every single play of the first full week of college football.

One pick we'll give away: Defending champion Alabama opens the season with a blowout of Louisville that will cover the 25-point spread in a neutral-site game in Orlando. The model is calling for both heralded Crimson Tide quarterbacks to see the field, but it is Tua Tagovailoa who will lead the way with almost 200 yards passing.

Alabama has plenty to replace after the loss of top receiver Calvin Ridley and several huge pieces on defense. But the Tide, armed with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, will be too much for a Louisville squad that must adjust to life after Lamar Jackson. The Over-Under in this game is 60.5, a total that has been moving up all week. SportsLine's model says you should back the Under with confidence since it's hitting in almost two-thirds of simulations.

Another college football pick you can make with confidence: Arizona rolls past BYU and covers an 11.5-point spread 55 percent of the time. This is the debut in Tucson for Kevin Sumlin, who comes to Arizona after previous stops as the head coach at Texas A&M and Houston.

And he inherits a stud at quarterback in Khalil Tate, who took the college football world by storm late last season with some eye-popping numbers running and throwing. The model is calling for more of the same for Tate under Sumlin, projecting him to light up BYU's defense with 316 yards and two touchdowns through the air and an additional 92 yards and a score on the ground. The Over-Under for BYU vs. Arizona is 60.5, and the model says the Over hits in more than 50 percent of simulations.

The model has also made the call on the huge Top 15 battle between Notre Dame and Michigan, and is projecting a national title contender to get shocked by an underdog.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? And what team shocks college football?



Central Florida at Connecticut (+23, 73)

Utah State at Michigan State (-23.5, 49.5)

San Diego State at Stanford (-14.5, 48)

Western Kentucky at Wisconsin (-36, 51)

Florida Atlantic at Oklahoma (-21, 68)

Oregon State at Ohio State (-38.5, 64)

Texas vs. Maryland (+13, 56.5)

Washington vs. Auburn (-1.5, 48.5)

West Virginia vs. Tennessee (+10, 61.5)

Appalachian State at Penn State (-24, 54)

UNLV at USC (-26, 62.5)

Boise State at Troy (+10.5, 50)

Michigan at Notre Dame (-1, 48)

Bowling Green at Oregon (-31.5, 73.5)

Louisville vs. Alabama (-24.5, 59)

Miami vs. LSU (+3.5, 48)

Virginia Tech at Florida State (-7.5, 56)