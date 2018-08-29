College football odds, picks, lines for Week 1: Advanced computer model loving Arizona, Oklahoma

The long wait for college football is over with the first full week kicking off Thursday and continuing all the way through Labor Day. There are big-time matchups scheduled every single day throughout Labor Day weekend, and amateur and professional bettors alike will be putting down plenty of wagers. College football odds have been swinging wildly as sportsbooks take action on every FBS game, with some games moving as much as five points already. Before you make any 2018 college football picks, you'll want to see the college football projections from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. During the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors. It also closed last bowl season on a perfect 7-0 run.

Now it has simulated every single play of the first full week of college football, and you can see all the results over at SportsLine.

One pick we'll give away: Oklahoma begins the post-Baker Mayfield era with a blowout over Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic that covers the 21-point spread with room to spare. The model is calling for a monster game from quarterback Kyler Murray that includes a whopping 412 yards of passing and four touchdowns.

Murray has big shoes to fill, but has the talent to do it. A former five-star recruit and transfer from Texas A&M, Murray's athleticism caused him to be picked in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft, but he's staying around to lead the Sooners' title charge in 2018 before focusing on the diamond. Back Oklahoma against the spread with confidence and take the Over (68.5) as well because that hits in 63 percent of the simulations, according to their model.

Another college football pick you can make with confidence: Arizona rolls past BYU and covers an 11.5-point spread 55 percent of the time. This is the debut in Tucson for Kevin Sumlin, who comes to Arizona after previous stops as the head coach at Texas A&M and Houston.

And he inherits a stud at quarterback in Khalil Tate, who took the college football world by storm late last season with some eye-popping numbers running and throwing. The model is calling for more of the same for Tate under Sumlin, projecting him to light up BYU's defense with 316 yards and two touchdowns through the air and an additional 92 yards and a score on the ground. The Over-Under for BYU vs. Arizona is 60.5, and the model says the Over hits in more than 50 percent of simulations.

The model has also made the call on the huge Top 15 battle between Notre Dame and Michigan, and is projecting a national title contender to get shocked by an underdog.

The model has also made the call on the huge Top 15 battle between Notre Dame and Michigan, and is projecting a national title contender to get shocked by an underdog.



