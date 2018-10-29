College football odds, picks, lines for Week 10: Advanced computer model loving Kentucky, UCLA

College football fans and bettors have had Week 10 circled on their calendars. There are several eye-popping matchups on tap that will go a long way in determining conference titles and shaping the race for the College Football Playoff. In the latest Week 10 college football odds, top-ranked Alabama is favored by 13.5 points at No. 4 LSU in a game that will air on CBS. That matchup could determine the SEC West, while the SEC East is on the line in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff between No. 6 Georgia (-9.5) and No. 11 Kentucky. With college football odds and lines of all sizes, be sure to check out the Week 10 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer.

Now it has simulated every single play of Week 10 and its college football picks are in. One of the Week 10 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 11 Kentucky covers as a 9.5-point home underdog against No. 6 Georgia.

There's a lot riding on this matchup, with the winner clinching the SEC East. The model is calling for Georgia to get the victory, but with a spread approaching double-digits, there's significant value on the Wildcats in what should be a tight battle.

Kentucky's defense has been its strength this season, coming into Saturday ranked second in the conference. It held a normally high-powered Missouri offense to just 14 points last week, and the model says the Wildcats will limit Georgia's vaunted rushing attack to around 150 yards Saturday, helping the Wildcats cover in almost 55 percent of simulations .

Another one of the top Week 10 college football picks the model loves: Chip Kelly's UCLA squad (+13) covers in his return to Oregon.

The Ducks are trending in the wrong direction after losses to Washington State and Arizona. They fell out of the Top 25 this week, and the model is calling for the Bruins to keep this one competitive after winning two of their past three. UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson goes off for close to 300 yards of total offense as the Bruins cover in almost 65 percent of simulations.

The model also has an extremely strong pick for the showdown between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 LSU, saying one side hits against the spread in 60 percent of simulations, and is calling for a Top 25 team to get stunned on the road by a huge underdog in an upset that will shake up conference standings forever.

Nebraska at Ohio State (-20.5)

Michigan State at Maryland (+3)

Texas A&M at Auburn (-6)

Louisville at Clemson (-38)

South Carolina at Ole Miss (+1)

Iowa at Purdue (-2.5)

Georgia at Kentucky (+9.5)

Florida State at NC State (-7)

West Virginia at Texas (-2.5)

Tulane at South Florida (-8)

Boston College at Virginia Tech (+2)

Penn State at Michigan (-10)

Missouri at Florida (-6)

Utah at Arizona State (+7)

Duke at Miami (-8)

Notre Dame at Northwestern (+8)

UCLA at Oregon (-13)

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State (-20.5)

Oklahoma at Texas Tech (+10)

Alabama at LSU (+13.5)

Stanford at Washington (-9)

California at Washington State (-10.5)