College football odds, picks, lines for Week 10: Advanced computer model loving Virginia Tech and Kentucky

With the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings announced on Tuesday, the Week 10 college football schedule has added meaning with the national title picture starting to take shape. In three of the four games between ranked teams this week, the line is nine points or higher in the latest Week 10 college football odds. However, No. 13 West Virginia versus No. 17 Texas has one of the tightest college football spreads of the week. In that game, the Longhorns are two-point favorites as hosts and the total is 58. However, before you make any Week 10 college football picks and predictions, you'll want to check out what the advanced computer model at SportsLine has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls in Week 9, including nailing Oklahoma State's outright upset of No. 6 Texas. It also was all over Georgia (-6.5) covering against Florida and recommended California (+12) against Washington, as well as Kentucky (+7) against Missouri. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every single play of Week 10 and its college football picks are in. One of the Week 10 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 11 Kentucky covers as a nine-point home underdog against No. 6 Georgia.

There's a lot riding on this matchup, with the winner clinching the SEC East. The model is calling for Georgia to get the victory, but with a spread approaching double-digits, there's significant value on the Wildcats in what should be a tight battle.

Kentucky's defense has been its strength this season, coming into Saturday ranked second in the conference. It held a normally high-powered Missouri offense to just 14 points last week, and the model says the Wildcats will limit Georgia's vaunted rushing attack to around 150 yards Saturday, helping the Wildcats cover in 54 percent of simulations .

Another one of the top Week 10 college football picks the model loves: Virginia Tech covers at home against Boston College (-2).

Fresh off a win over Miami, the 6-2 Eagles were ranked No. 22 in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings and opened as one-point favorites before the line moved to 2. However, the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't love their chances in Lane Stadium.

Behind 250 yards of total offense and a pair of touchdowns from Hokies quarterback Ryan Willis, the model says Virginia Tech covers in over 60 percent of simulations. And the value doesn't stop at a Virginia Tech to cover. The Hokies win outright at +105 in nearly 60 percent of simulations and Under (57.5) hits a stunning 75 percent of the time.

The model also has an extremely strong pick for the showdown between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 LSU, saying one side hits against the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations, and is calling for a Top 25 team to get stunned on the road by a huge underdog in an upset that will shake up conference standings forever.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 10? And what contender gets stunned by a huge underdog? Check out the latest Week 10 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Nebraska at Ohio State (-17.5, 72.5)

Michigan State at Maryland (+2.5, 46.5)

Texas A&M at Auburn (-4, 49)

Louisville at Clemson (-38.5, 59.5)

South Carolina at Ole Miss (PK, 66.5)

Iowa at Purdue (-2.5, 51)

Georgia at Kentucky (+9, 44)

Florida State at NC State (-9, 53.5)

West Virginia at Texas (-2, 58)

Tulane at South Florida (-7, 59.5)

Boston College at Virginia Tech (+2, 57.5)

Penn State at Michigan (-10.5, 52.5)

Missouri at Florida (-6, 58)

Utah at Arizona State (+7, 56)

Duke at Miami (-9.5, 51)

Notre Dame at Northwestern (+9.5, 53.5)

UCLA at Oregon (-10, 60.5)

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State (-23.5, 48.5)

Oklahoma at Texas Tech (+13.5, 77.5)

Alabama at LSU (+14.5, 54)

Stanford at Washington (-10, 47)

California at Washington State (-10, 50)