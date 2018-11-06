College football odds, picks, lines for Week 11: Advanced computer model loving Alabama, Florida State

The Week 11 college football odds board is full of games that will have a huge impact on conference title games. A win this week clinches the ACC Atlantic for No. 2 Clemson, and the Tigers are favored by 20 at No. 17 Boston College. That line is actually up a field goal from where it opened as bettors have piled on Dabo Swinney's team. No. 8 Ohio State (-3.5), meanwhile, needs a win at No. 24 Michigan State to stay in the Big Ten East conversation. And out West, No. 10 Washington State (-6) at Colorado and Oregon at Utah (-3.5) are two games on the Week 11 college football schedule that have huge implications in the wide open Pac-12. With so much at stake and college football odds and lines on the move, be sure to check out the top Week 11 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

And in Week 10, it absolutely nailed the biggest game of the season, recommending the Crimson Tide against the spread (-14), on the money line (-588) and hitting the under in Alabama's 29-0 blowout of LSU. It also nailed its top-rated selection of Auburn (-3.5) over Texas A&M, helping the model finish the weekend on a strong 7-3 run on all top-rated picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every single play of Week 11 and its college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 11 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 1 Alabama (-24.5) continues to not only win, but also surpass oddsmakers' expectations, as it covers against No. 18 Mississippi State.

Even facing lines regularly surpassing three or four touchdowns, Alabama is 6-3 against the spread this season. Early action has already pushed this line two points in favor or Alabama, but the model is still backing the Tide. A week after completely blanking LSU, Alabama limits Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald to under 200 yards of total offense on its way to covering in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 11 college football picks the model loves: Florida State (+17.5) covers at No. 3 Notre Dame.

The 4-5 Seminoles have had a tough first year under Willie Taggart and enter this week's game against College Football Playoff hopeful Notre Dame with three losses in their last four. But the Seminoles are still averaging almost 24 points per game and have a strong chance to keep this one competitive in South Bend.

The Irish have played with fire several times this season, beating Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Ball State and Vanderbilt by an average of just seven points. The model is calling for a closer game with FSU than Vegas expects, saying the Seminoles cover in over 55 percent of simulations. There's a ton of value on the Under (54.5) as well because that hits almost 70 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call on the huge ACC showdown between No. 2 Clemson and No. 22 Boston College, and is projecting a top College Football Playoff contender to get a massive scare.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 11? And what playoff contender gets a huge scare? Check out the latest Week 11 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (-11.5, 67)

Navy at Central Florida (-25.5, 63)

TCU at West Virginia (-13, 56)

Wisconsin at Penn State (-8, 55)

Vanderbilt at Missouri (-17, 60.5)

South Carolina at Florida (-6.5, 54)

Ohio State at Michigan State (+3.5, 52)

Michigan at Rutgers (+39, 48.5)

Kentucky at Tennessee (+4.5, 42.5)

Baylor at Iowa State (-14.5, 51)

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-18, 76.5)

Northwestern at Iowa (-10, 46.5)

Washington State at Colorado (+6, 61)

Mississippi State at Alabama (-24.5, 52)

Oregon at Utah (-3.5, 56.5)

South Florida at Cincinnati (-12, 57)

Auburn at Georgia (-14, 50)

Texas at Tech Tech (+1.5, 64.5)

LSU at Arkansas (+13.5, 47.5)

Florida State at Notre Dame (-17.5, 54.5)

Clemson at Boston College (+20, 58.5)

Oregon State at Stanford (-24, 59.5)

California at Southern California (-5.5)