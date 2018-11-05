College football odds, picks, lines for Week 11: Advanced computer model loving Alabama, Ohio State

The Week 11 college football schedule has at least one game every night starting Tuesday and includes several huge battles with title implications. The current Week 11 college football odds have No. 5 Georgia as a 14.5-point favorite over Auburn, while No. 3 Notre Dame opened as a 17-point favorite over Florida State. Top-ranked Alabama, fresh off shutting out LSU, is going off as a 26-point favorite Saturday over No. 18 Mississippi State in a 3:30 p.m. ET game on CBS. With some of the nation's top teams set for tough tests and dozens of college football odds and lines to choose from, be sure to check out the top Week 11 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer before laying any plays of your own.

Now it has simulated every single play of Week 11 and its college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 11 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 1 Alabama (-26) continues to not only win, but also surpass oddsmakers' expectations, as it covers against No. 18 Mississippi State.

Even facing lines regularly surpassing three or four touchdowns, Alabama is 6-3 against the spread this season. Early action has already pushed this line two points in favor or Alabama, but the model is still backing the Tide. A week after completely blanking LSU, Alabama limits Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald to under 200 yards of total offense on its way to covering in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 11 college football picks the model loves: No. 8 Ohio State (-3.5) covers at Michigan State.

The Buckeyes had an extremely close call in Week 10 against a two-win Nebraska team, barely holding on for a 36-31 win at home. But the model is calling for a bounce-back performance for an Ohio State squad that's still alive in the race for the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins goes off for almost 300 yards against a Michigan State pass defense that is ranked No. 11 in the Big Ten, while J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber team up for close to 150 yards on the ground as the Buckeyes cover in 65 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call on the huge ACC showdown between No. 2 Clemson and No. 22 Boston College, and is projecting a top College Football Playoff contender to get a massive scare.

