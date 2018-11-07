College football odds, picks, lines for Week 11: Advanced computer model loving Minnesota and Alabama

As the Week 11 college football schedule approaches, title races are coming down to a handful of teams. In the SEC, however, the divisions are already decided, with Georgia clinching the East last week and Alabama doing the same in the West. Their Week 11 matchups against Auburn and Mississippi State, respectively, are therefore all about survival, and the latest college football odds show that Vegas isn't expecting a letdown. In fact, Georgia is a 14-point favorite, while Alabama is a 24.5-point favorite in the latest Week 11 college football odds. No matter what game or college football odds and lines you have your eye on, check out the Week 11 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model before making your selections.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

And in Week 10, it absolutely nailed the biggest game of the season, recommending the Crimson Tide against the spread (-14), on the money line (-588) and hitting the under in Alabama's 29-0 blowout of LSU. It also nailed its top-rated selection of Auburn (-3.5) over Texas A&M, helping the model finish the weekend on a strong 7-3 run on all top-rated picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every single play of Week 11 and its college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 11 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 1 Alabama (-24.5) continues to not only win, but also surpass oddsmakers' expectations, as it covers against No. 18 Mississippi State.

Even facing lines regularly surpassing three or four touchdowns, Alabama is 6-3 against the spread this season. Early action has already pushed this line two points in favor or Alabama, but the model is still backing the Tide. A week after completely blanking LSU, Alabama limits Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald to under 200 yards of total offense on its way to covering in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 11 college football picks the model loves: Minnesota covers as a 12.5-point underdog at home against Purdue.

It's a game with major bowl implications for both teams, with Purdue entering at 5-4 and Minnesota at 4-5. It's also the beginning of a run in the Big Ten West where Minnesota could turn the entire conference on its head, with their last three games coming against the top three teams in the division.

Despite the fact that the Boilermakers win outright in 60 percent of SportsLine's simulations, the model thinks they'll have a hard time covering 12.5 points because they won't be able to slow down Mohamed Ibrahim and Minnesota's rushing attack. Ibrahim rushes for over 80 yards and the Golden Gophers pass 150 on the ground as a team on their way to covering in over 65 percent of simulations. Under (58) also hits in nearly 60 percent of the model's projections.

The model also has made the call on the huge ACC showdown between No. 2 Clemson and No. 22 Boston College, and is projecting a top College Football Playoff contender to get a massive scare.

The model also has made the call on the huge ACC showdown between No. 2 Clemson and No. 22 Boston College, and is projecting a top College Football Playoff contender to get a massive scare.

