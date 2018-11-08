College football odds, picks, lines for Week 11: Proven computer model loving Texas and Alabama

The nation's top-four teams - Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan - are all favored by at least 16.5 points in the latest Week 11 college football odds. But challenges are in store for some of the one-loss teams trying to stay alive in the chase for the College Football Playoff. No. 5 Georgia (-14) hosts an Auburn squad that has won consecutive SEC games. No. 8 Ohio State is a 3.5-point favorite at No. 24 Michigan State, while No. 10 Washington State is a six-point favorite, up 1.5 from the opening line, for its trip to Colorado. Whether you're looking for value in a big line or wanting to get in on the action for a tight game, be sure to check out the top Week 11 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now it has simulated every single play of Week 11 and its college football predictions are in.

One of the Week 11 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 1 Alabama (-24.5) continues to not only win, but also surpass oddsmakers' expectations, as it covers against No. 18 Mississippi State.

Even facing lines regularly surpassing three or four touchdowns, Alabama is 6-3 against the spread this season. Early action has already pushed this line two points in favor or Alabama, but the model is still backing the Tide. A week after completely blanking LSU, Alabama limits Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald to under 200 yards of total offense on its way to covering in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 11 college football picks the model loves: No. 15 Texas (-2) covers at Texas Tech.

This line has flipped from one side to the other after the Longhorns opened as one-point underdogs. But the model still finds plenty of value on Texas as it looks to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss against West Virginia last week that effectively ended its chances of winning the Big 12.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger had a huge day against the Mountaineers, piling up over 400 yards of total offense and four touchdowns. The model is calling for more of the same against a Texas Tech defense ranked dead last in the conference. Ehlinger goes off for around 350 yards of total offense as the Longhorns cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. There's also value on the Under (63.5) because that hits almost 65 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call on the huge ACC showdown between No. 2 Clemson and No. 22 Boston College, and is projecting a top College Football Playoff contender to get a massive scare.

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (-13, 66.5)

Navy at Central Florida (-24.5, 63)

TCU at West Virginia (-11.5, 56)

Wisconsin at Penn State (-9, 55)

Vanderbilt at Missouri (-17, 63)

South Carolina at Florida (-6, 54)

Ohio State at Michigan State (+3.5, 52)

Michigan at Rutgers (+39, 48)

Kentucky at Tennessee (+5.5, 42.5)

Baylor at Iowa State (-14.5, 51)

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-21, 79)

Northwestern at Iowa (-10.5, 44)

Washington State at Colorado (+6, 60.5)

Mississippi State at Alabama (-23.5, 53)

Oregon at Utah (-4.5, 56)

South Florida at Cincinnati (-14, 55)

Auburn at Georgia (-14, 52.5)

Texas at Tech Tech (+2, 62)

LSU at Arkansas (+13.5, 48)

Florida State at Notre Dame (-16.5, 53)

Clemson at Boston College (+20, 57)

Oregon State at Stanford (-24, 59.5)

California at Southern California (-5, 47.5)