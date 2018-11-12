College football odds, picks, lines for Week 12: Advanced computer model loving Arkansas and Ohio State

As several college football teams step out of conference play this week, others face must-win matchups, and the Week 12 college football odds board has a little bit of everything for bettors. There are plenty of lopsided college football spreads like No. 6 Oklahoma (-36.5) vs. Kansas and No. 5 Georgia (-43.5) vs. Massachusetts. There are also plenty of games Vegas views as close to even like USC (-3.5) vs. UCLA and Michigan State (-1.5) vs. Nebraska. With college football odds and lines of all types available this weekend and teams battling for bowl eligibility, conference positioning, and even the College Football Playoff, be sure to check out the top Week 12 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model was red-hot on top-rated picks last week. It nailed Ohio State (-3.5) over Michigan State in a game where the Buckeyes covered with plenty of room to spare in a 26-6 rout. Plays like that helped it go an impressive 23-10 overall on all top-rated picks, and anyone who followed it finished way, way up.

Now it has simulated every single play and its Week 12 college football picks are in.

One of the Week 12 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 10 Ohio State (-17) covers at Maryland.

Heading into Week 11, the Buckeyes had been sluggish, getting blown out by Purdue and then struggling in a tight win over Nebraska in their previous two games. But they broke out of that slump by blasting No. 18 Michigan State by 20 points in a game where the Spartans mustered just 12 first downs and 274 yards of total offense.

The model projects that Ohio State will keep rolling this week against a Maryland squad that has lost three of its past four. A week after allowing 34 points to Indiana, the Terrapins will give up 330 passing yards to OSU quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to the model. The Buckeyes pile up well over 200 yards on the ground as they cover in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the strong Week 12 college football predictions from the model: Arkansas (+19.5) covers on the road against No. 25 Mississippi State.

While the Razorbacks are just 2-8 straight-up this season, they're a far more respectable 5-4 against the spread, as Vegas has often undervalued them following early-season losses to Colorado State and North Texas.

Outside of an expected rout at the hands of top-ranked Alabama, the Razorbacks have kept every game since Week 4 within two touchdowns. And the model is calling for Arkansas to do that again this week against a one-dimensional Mississippi State offense that is third in the SEC in rushing, but just 13th passing. Arkansas holds MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald under 200 yards through the air, according to the model, helping the Razorbacks cover in over 70 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call on the huge Shamrock Series game between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 13 Syracuse at Yankee Stadium, and is projecting a team with College Football Playoff aspirations to get absolutely stunned by a big underdog.

