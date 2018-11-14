College football odds, picks, lines for Week 12: Proven computer model loving Ohio State, Virginia Tech

The Week 12 college football odds board is full of games that will have a huge impact on conference title races. A win this weekend goes a long way in cementing Pittsburgh's place in the ACC title game, and the Panthers are favored by 6.5, up half-a-point from the opening line, at Wake Forest. No. 10 Ohio State (-14.5), meanwhile, needs a win at Maryland to stay in the Big Ten East conversation. And No. 15 Texas (-3) vs. No. 16 Iowa State and No. 9 West Virginia (-4.5) at Oklahoma State will have major implications in the wide-open Big 12. With so much at stake as the season winds down and college football odds and lines on the move, be sure to check out the top Week 12 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model was red-hot on top-rated picks last week. It nailed Ohio State (-3.5) over Michigan State in a game where the Buckeyes covered with plenty of room to spare in a 26-6 rout. Plays like that helped it go an impressive 23-10 overall on all top-rated picks, and anyone who followed it finished way, way up.

Now it has simulated every single play and its Week 12 college football picks are in.

One of the Week 12 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 10 Ohio State (-14.5) covers at Maryland.

Heading into Week 11, the Buckeyes had been sluggish, getting blown out by Purdue and then struggling in a tight win over Nebraska in their previous two games. But they broke out of that slump by blasting No. 18 Michigan State by 20 points in a game where the Spartans mustered just 12 first downs and 274 yards of total offense.

The model projects that Ohio State will keep rolling this week against a Maryland squad that has lost three of its past four. A week after allowing 34 points to Indiana, the Terrapins will give up 330 passing yards to OSU quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to the model. The Buckeyes pile up well over 200 yards on the ground as they cover in almost 70 percent of simulations.

Another one of the strong Week 12 college football predictions from the model: Virginia Tech (+5.5) pulls off the outright upset against Miami.

The Hokies are coming off an embarrassing Week 11 loss to Pittsburgh, while Miami suffered its fourth consecutive defeat last week against Georgia Tech. And the Hurricanes enter Saturday's game with major offensive struggles. Miami has failed to score more than 21 points in four straight games and is just 1-4 in its last five trips to Virginia Tech.

Hokies quarterback Ryan Willis has been putting up strong numbers over the past few weeks. He has racked up 934 passing yards and 10 touchdowns in his last four outings, and the model is calling for another productive day against Miami with 200 yards of total offense and two touchdowns. The Hokies cover in nearly 65 percent of simulations and win on the money line (+177) almost 55 percent of the time, so this one of the Week 12 college football picks that can pay off in a huge way.

The model also has made the call on the huge Shamrock Series game between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 13 Syracuse at Yankee Stadium, and is projecting a team with College Football Playoff aspirations to get absolutely stunned by a big underdog.

The model also has made the call on the huge Shamrock Series game between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 13 Syracuse at Yankee Stadium, and is projecting a team with College Football Playoff aspirations to get absolutely stunned by a big underdog.

Penn State at Rutgers (+28, 49.5)

Middle Tennessee at Kentucky (-16, 46.5)

Ohio State at Maryland (+14.5, 58.5)

Arkansas at Mississippi State (-21, 46.5)

Michigan State at Nebraska (+2.5, 49.5)

NC State at Louisville (+16.5, 63.5)

Utah at Colorado (+7, 48)

Utah State at Colorado State (+28, 68)

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame (-10.5, 65.5)

Wisconsin at Purdue (-4.5, 52)

Missouri at Tennessee (+6, 56.5)

West Virginia at Oklahoma State (+4.5, 72.5)

Miami at Virginia Tech (+5.5, 51.5)

USC at UCLA (+3.5, 55)

Indiana at Michigan (-28, 53.5)

Massachusetts at Georgia (-41, 65.5)

Liberty at Auburn (-28, 62)

Oregon State at Washington (-33, 58)

Duke at Clemson (-28.5, 57.5)

Stanford at California (+2.5, 45)

Rice at LSU (-42, 52)

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (-3, 67)

Kansas at Oklahoma (-36, 69)

Cincinnati at Central Florida (-7, 60)

Iowa State at Texas (-3, 46.5)

Arizona State at Oregon (-3.5, 64)

Arizona at Washington State (-9.5, 62.5)