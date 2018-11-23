College football odds, picks, lines for Week 13: Advanced computer model loving Clemson and Notre Dame

The Week 13 college football odds board is full of rivalry games, several of which have a direct impact on the College Football Playoff race, while others are about securing bragging rights for another year. No. 2 Clemson (-26) likely needs a win over South Carolina to remain in the top four, while No. 5 Georgia (-17) has to fend off the triple-option attack of Georgia Tech to stay in the hunt. Florida State (+7), meanwhile, has a chance to salvage a trip to a bowl game if the Seminoles can upset Florida. With heated battles kicking off all day on Saturday and college football odds and lines moving constantly, be sure to check out the top Week 13 picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before making any selections of your own.

Now it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its Week 13 college football picks are in.

One of the Week 13 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 2 Clemson (-26.5) wins and covers against in-state rival South Carolina.

The Tigers enter Rivalry Week on a roll after demolishing their last six opponents by an average of 42 points. And they've controlled this series of late, winning four straight, including an average margin of victory of 36.5 points over the past two years.

According to the model, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence puts up over 200 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while the Tigers' defense doesn't allow any South Carolina running back to hit 50 yards as Clemson covers in over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Rivalry Week picks the model likes: No. 3 Notre Dame (-11) covers at USC.

The Trojans could be playing for coach Clay Helton's job as USC looks to get to six wins and extend its season with a trip to a bowl game. But recent history suggests the Trojans are in trouble since they enter Saturday with four losses in their last five games, while undefeated Notre Dame comes in with four straight double-digit victories.

According to the model, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book throws for almost 300 yards, while running back Dexter Williams adds 100 on the ground as the Irish stamp their ticket to the College Football Playoff with a win and a cover in almost 55 percent of simulations. The Under (54) also hits almost 60 percent of the time.

The model also has strong Iron Bowl picks for No. 1 Alabama (-24.5) vs. Auburn, and is calling for a top national title contender to get absolutely stunned by an underdog, shaking up the College Football Playoff picture forever.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? And what playoff contender goes down hard?



Michigan at Ohio State (+4.5, 56)

Georgia Tech at Georgia (-17, 59.5)

Florida at Florida State (+7, 51.5)

Purdue at Indiana (+3.5, 64.5)

NC State at North Carolina (+7, 58.5)

Stanford at UCLA (+7, 59.5)

Maryland at Penn State (-13.5, 52.5)

Auburn at Alabama (-24, 53)

Arizona State at Arizona (+1.5, 64.5)

Kentucky at Louisville (+16.5, 52.5)

South Carolina at Clemson (-26, 58.5)

LSU at Texas A&M (-3.5, 48)

Notre Dame at USC (+11, 54)

Utah State at Boise State (-3, 67)