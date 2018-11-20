College football odds, picks, lines for Week 13: Advanced computer model loving LSU and Clemson

Week 13 of the college football season is known as Rivalry Week because it's loaded with battles between in-state foes like the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn, the Egg Bowl featuring Ole Miss and Mississippi State, and The Game played between Ohio State and Michigan. The Week 13 college football schedule runs daily through Saturday and the stakes are particularly high, with virtually every top playoff contender taking on a rival. The latest Week 13 college football odds show potentially tight matchups like Oklahoma (-1.5) against West Virginia and possible blowouts like Georgia (-17.5) against Georgia Tech. With so many college football odds and lines to choose from, check out the Week 13 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model. It can give you a data-driven edge this weekend.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model was red-hot in Week 12, nailing Oklahoma State's outright upset of West Virginia. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model went a blistering 12-5 last week, extending its overall run to 30-12. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its Week 13 college football picks are in.

One of the Week 13 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 2 Clemson (-26.5) wins and covers against in-state rival South Carolina.

The Tigers enter Rivalry Week on a roll after demolishing their last six opponents by an average of 42 points. And they've controlled this series of late, winning four straight, including an average margin of victory of 36.5 points over the past two years.

According to the model, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence puts up over 200 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while the Tigers' defense doesn't allow any South Carolina running back to hit 50 yards as Clemson covers in over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Rivalry Week picks the model likes: No. 8 LSU (+2.5) pulls off the upset on the road against Texas A&M.

The Tigers are the road underdogs despite coming into this game as a top-10 team against an un-ranked opponent. The model says that line is way off because the Tigers are winning straight-up in 55 percent of simulations as they bring their high-powered defense to College Station.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond only throws for 200 yards, while star running back Trayveon Williams is held under the century mark on the ground as the Tigers cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. There's also a ton of value on the Under (47.5) because that hits almost 60 percent of the time as well.

The model also has strong Iron Bowl picks for No. 1 Alabama (-24.5) vs. Auburn, and is calling for a top national title contender to get absolutely stunned by an underdog, shaking up the College Football Playoff picture forever.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? And what playoff contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 13 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.



Nebraska at Iowa (-10, 53)

Arkansas at Missouri (-23, 61.5)

Virginia at Virginia Tech (+3.5, 50)

Oregon at Oregon State (+16.5, 69)

Central Florida at South Florida (+14, 68.5)

Oklahoma at West Virginia (+1.5, 84)

Michigan at Ohio State (+4, 56.5)

Georgia Tech at Georgia (-17, 59.5)

Florida at Florida State (+5.5, 52)

Purdue at Indiana (+4, 64.5)

NC State at North Carolina (+7, 60.5)

Stanford at UCLA (+6.5, 57.5)

Maryland at Penn State (-13.5, 53.5)

Auburn at Alabama (-24.5, 52.5)

Arizona State at Arizona (+1.5, 64.5)

Kentucky at Louisville (+17, 51)

South Carolina at Clemson (-26.5, 58.5)

LSU at Texas A&M (-2.5, 47.5)

Notre Dame at USC (+10.5, 54)

Utah State at Boise State (-2.5, 67.5)