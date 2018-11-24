College football odds, picks, lines for Week 13: Proven computer model loving Georgia, Clemson

Rivalry Week concludes with a loaded Week 13 college football schedule on Saturday, and the College Football Playoff picture should be much clearer following today's action. The latest Week 13 college football odds have top-ranked Alabama favored by 24.5 against Auburn in the 2018 Iron Bowl, No. 2 Clemson laying 26.5 points against South Carolina, No. 3 Notre Dame with an 11.5-point edge over USC, and No. 4 Michigan favored by 4.5 in a matchup against No. 10 Ohio State simply known as "The Game." With plenty of college football odds and lines to choose from on Rivalry Week, be sure to check out the top Week 13 picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

One of the Week 13 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 2 Clemson (-26.5) wins and covers against in-state rival South Carolina.

The Tigers enter Rivalry Week on a roll after demolishing their last six opponents by an average of 42 points. And they've controlled this series of late, winning four straight, including an average margin of victory of 36.5 points over the past two years.

According to the model, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence puts up over 200 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while the Tigers' defense doesn't allow any South Carolina running back to hit 50 yards as Clemson covers in over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Rivalry Week picks the model likes: No. 5 Georgia (-15) covers at home against Georgia Tech in a rivalry known as "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate."

The Bulldogs need to fend off Tech's option attack to stay in the title hunt. While this game won't affect their status as SEC East champions, they need to continue to impress the College Football Playoff committee and stay at one loss as they get ready to face Alabama in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta next week.

The model says Georgia's talented defense holds Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall to 150 yards of total offense, while Jake Fromm passes for over 250 yards for UGA. The Bulldogs cover in over half of simulations, while the Over (59) also provides plenty of value because that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

The model also has strong Iron Bowl picks for No. 1 Alabama (-24.5) vs. Auburn, and is calling for a top national title contender to get absolutely stunned by an underdog, shaking up the College Football Playoff picture forever.

