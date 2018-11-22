College football odds, picks, lines for Week 13: Proven computer model loving Notre Dame, Clemson

The Week 13 college football odds board is full of games that will have a major impact on both conference and national title races. A win this weekend goes a long way in cementing Notre Dame's place in the College Football Playoff, and the Fighting Irish are favored by 10.5 points, up two from the opening line, at USC. No. 4 Michigan (-4), meanwhile, needs a victory at the Big House against No. 10 Ohio State to keep its Big Ten and College Football Playoff hopes alive. And No. 6 Oklahoma (-1.5) vs. No. 13 West Virginia is a matchup that will decide who advances to the Big 12 Championship Game. With so much at stake and college football odds and lines on the move, be sure to check out the top Week 13 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model was red-hot in Week 12, nailing Oklahoma State's outright upset of West Virginia. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model went a blistering 12-5 last week, extending its overall run to 30-12. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every single play 10,000 times and its Week 13 college football picks are in.

One of the Week 13 college football picks the model is recommending: No. 2 Clemson (-26.5) wins and covers against in-state rival South Carolina.

The Tigers enter Rivalry Week on a roll after demolishing their last six opponents by an average of 42 points. And they've controlled this series of late, winning four straight, including an average margin of victory of 36.5 points over the past two years.

According to the model, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence puts up over 200 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while the Tigers' defense doesn't allow any South Carolina running back to hit 50 yards as Clemson covers in over 50 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Rivalry Week picks the model likes: No. 3 Notre Dame covers as 10.5-point favorites on the road at USC.

Notre Dame is coming off a dominating performance against Syracuse last week and has an opportunity to finish the regular season undefeated for the first time since 1988. The Fighting Irish feature a well-balanced offensive attack led by quarterback Ian Book. He has thrown for 2,116 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, while adding 233 yards and four scores on the ground.

The model is calling for another big day from Book, who accounts for over 300 total yards and two touchdowns against the Trojans. The Fighting Irish cover in nearly 55 percent of simulations, and there's also value on the Under (54) because that hits 58 percent of the time.

The model also has strong Iron Bowl picks for No. 1 Alabama (-24.5) vs. Auburn, and is calling for a top national title contender to get absolutely stunned by an underdog, shaking up the College Football Playoff picture forever.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? And what playoff contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 13 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.



Nebraska at Iowa (-10, 53)

Arkansas at Missouri (-23, 61.5)

Virginia at Virginia Tech (+3.5, 50)

Oregon at Oregon State (+16.5, 69)

Central Florida at South Florida (+14, 68.5)

Oklahoma at West Virginia (+1.5, 84)

Michigan at Ohio State (+4, 56.5)

Georgia Tech at Georgia (-17, 59.5)

Florida at Florida State (+5.5, 52)

Purdue at Indiana (+4, 64.5)

NC State at North Carolina (+7, 60.5)

Stanford at UCLA (+6.5, 57.5)

Maryland at Penn State (-13.5, 53.5)

Auburn at Alabama (-24.5, 52.5)

Arizona State at Arizona (+1.5, 64.5)

Kentucky at Louisville (+17, 51)

South Carolina at Clemson (-26.5, 58.5)

LSU at Texas A&M (-2.5, 47.5)

Notre Dame at USC (+10.5, 54)

Utah State at Boise State (-2.5, 67.5)