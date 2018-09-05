College football odds, picks, lines for Week 2: Advanced computer model loving Georgia, Kentucky

Week 2 of the 2018 college football season features conference battles that will shape the early-season standings, along with a slate of non-conference games that will have implications all the way to the College Football Playoffs. In the latest college football odds, South Carolina is a 10-point home underdog against SEC East rival Georgia, Clemson is a 12.5-point road favorite against Texas A&M and Mississippi State is favored by 9 points on the road at Kansas State in a game that has already seen plenty of line movement. Before you lock in any college football picks for Week 2, you'll want to see the predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. During the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

It finished Week 1 with a bang, hitting six of its past seven college football picks, including LSU against the spread (+3) and on the money line (+140) against Miami, and Virginia Tech against the spread (+7.5) and on the money line (+250) against Florida State. Anybody who was following it finished way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of Week 2 of college football

One pick we'll give away: The model is calling for Georgia to win and cover on the road against SEC East rival South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have high hopes this year thanks to the emergence of quarterback Jake Bentley and the return of stud receiver Deebo Samuel from injury. But the model is calling for Georgia's elite defense to hold South Carolina under 20 points and cover the 10-point spread with room to spare.

Another Week 2 college football pick you should be all over: Florida (-14) knocks off visiting Kentucky, but it'll be a much closer game that Vegas anticipates.

The computer is calling for stud Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. to account for almost 100 yards of offense and a touchdown, while no Gator back goes for more than 60 yards. Florida wins outright 57 percent of the time, but the Wildcats are a tremendous value against the spread, covering in over 70 percent of simulations. Take the Under 49 as well because that's hitting well over 60 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong selection for the massive Top 15 showdown between USC and Stanford, and is calling for a team with national title aspirations to get a massive scare on the road.

The model also has a strong selection for the massive Top 15 showdown between USC and Stanford, and is calling for a team with national title aspirations to get a massive scare on the road.



TCU at SMU (+22, 58)

Rutgers at Ohio State (-35, 64.5)

New Mexico at Wisconsin (-34.5, 61.5)

Mississippi State at Kansas State (+9, 54)

Western Michigan at Michigan (-28, 56.5)

Georgia at South Carolina (+10, 57)

Arkansas State at Alabama (-36.5, 66.5)

Ball State at Notre Dame (-34.5, 62.5)

Clemson at Texas A&M (+12.5, 54)

Penn State at Pittsburgh (+8.5, 56)

USC at Stanford (-5.5, 56.5)

Michigan State at Arizona State (+6, 54)