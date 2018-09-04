College football odds, picks, lines for Week 2: Advanced computer model loving Georgia, Penn State

The college football season heats up in Week 2 with conference showdowns and nonconference matchups that will help shape the early 2019 College Football Playoff picture. In the latest Week 2 college football odds, Stanford is favored by 3.5 at home in a rivalry matchup against USC, Georgia is a 9.5-point road favorite in an SEC East battle against South Carolina, and oddsmakers like Clemson by 12.5 in an SEC-ACC showdown at Texas A&M. Before you make your own college football picks and predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's proven computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. During the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

It finished Week 1 with a bang, hitting six of its past seven college football picks, including LSU against the spread (+3) and on the money line (+140) against Miami, and Virginia Tech against the spread (+7.5) and on the money line (+250) against Florida State. Anybody who was following it finished way, way up.

One pick we'll give away: The model is calling for Georgia to win and cover on the road against SEC East rival South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have high hopes this year thanks to the emergence of quarterback Jake Bentley and the return of stud receiver Deebo Samuel from injury. But the model is calling for Georgia's elite defense to hold South Carolina under 20 points and cover the 9.5-point spread with room to spare.

Another Week 2 college football pick you should be all over: Penn State goes on the road and takes care of business against Pittsburgh.

Bettors immediately faded Penn State when it opened as a 9.5-point favorite, bringing the line down to 8.5. That has opened plenty of value on the Nittany Lions, whom model projects to win straight up in 80 percent of simulations and cover the spread almost 70 percent of the time. Don't be deceived by Penn State's shaky season-opening victory against Appalachian State. It still has a huge talent edge against a subpar Pittsburgh team coming off a 5-7 season and will roll by double-digits in this nonconference battle.

The model also has a strong selection for the massive Top 15 showdown between USC and Stanford, and is calling for a team with national title aspirations to get a massive scare on the road.

TCU at SMU (+23, 61)

Rutgers at Ohio State (-35, 58.5)

New Mexico at Wisconsin (-35, 55.5)

Mississippi State at Kansas State (+9.5, 54.5)

Western Michigan at Michigan (-27.5, 51.5)

Georgia at South Carolina (+9.5, 50.5)

Arkansas State at Alabama (-36.5, 63.5)

Ball State at Notre Dame (-33.5, 61)

Clemson at Texas A&M (+12.5, 54)

Penn State at Pittsburgh (+8.5, 57)

USC at Stanford (-3.5, 54.5)

Michigan State at Arizona State (+7, 56.5)