College football odds, picks, lines for Week 3: Advanced computer model loving Alabama, Colorado State

Week 3 of the 2018 college football season has already seen plenty of twists before a down has been played due to concerns surrounding Hurricane Florence. West Virginia-NC State and Central Florida-UNC are among the major cancellations, and Week 3 college football odds have been on the move all week as a result. Auburn is now favored by 9.5 points against LSU after that spread opened at -10. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas expects to be scored between Ohio State and TCU, has been one of the biggest movers so far, rising from 56.5 to 60 in the Buckeyes' final game without Urban Meyer on the sideline. Before you make any Week 3 college football picks, be sure to check out what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

One Week 3 college football pick we'll give away: The model is calling for Alabama (-21) to go on the road and cover a three-touchdown spread with room to spare against Ole Miss.

The Rebels, led by quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and stud receiver A.J. Brown, have shown one of the most dynamic offenses in the nation through two weeks, piling up 123 points and almost 1,200 yards against Texas Tech and Southern Illinois.

But it's a huge step up in competition this week against the top-ranked Crimson Tide. The model is calling for Alabama's defense to hold the Rebels to 15 points, while Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exposes a shaky Ole Miss front for over 200 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Alabama's running backs, including Damien Harris and Najee Harris, add over 200 yards on the ground as the Tide roll to a cover in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 3 college football picks the model is making: Colorado State (+20) goes on the road and covers against Florida with room to spare.

The Rams pulled off a stunner last week when they knocked off Arkansas 34-27, and they're looking for another SEC takedown on Saturday. It's a program that knows the SEC well since head coach Mike Bobo was a former Georgia assistant and star receiver Preston Williams transferred from Tennessee.

Quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels, a transfer from Washington, also brings big-time program experience, and the model is calling for him to throw for almost 250 yards and a touchdown against a Florida squad that lost to Kentucky last week for the first time in 31 years.

Colorado State covers the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations, and there's value on the Under (55.5) as well since that hits well over 50 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong selection for the massive top-15 showdown between Ohio State and TCU and is calling for a team with national title aspirations to get absolutely stunned on the road by an underdog.

