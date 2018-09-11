College football odds, picks, lines for Week 3: Advanced computer model loving Alabama, Oklahoma State

College football odds are already on the move as Week 3 approaches, and several games have already been axed due to Hurricane Florence. LSU is a 9.5-point underdog on the road at Auburn after the line opened at 10, Alabama is favored by 21 at Ole Miss after an open of 20.5, and Ohio State is a 12.5-point road favorite against TCU, down a point from where it opened. The Buckeyes and will also be without head coach Urban Meyer for the third straight game. UCF-North Carolina and West Virginia-NC State were both canceled due to the storm. Before you lock in any Week 3 college football picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

It finished Week 2 of the 2018 season with a bang, hitting 11 of its final 13 top-rated picks and cashing in huge with selections such as Kentucky against the spread (+13.5) and on the money line (+410) against Florida, and Arizona State against the spread (+4.5) and on the money line (+165) against Michigan State.

One Week 3 college football pick we'll give away: The model is calling for Alabama (-21) to go on the road and cover a three-touchdown spread with room to spare against Ole Miss.

The Rebels, led by quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and stud receiver A.J. Brown, have shown one of the most dynamic offenses in the nation through two weeks, piling up 123 points and almost 1,200 yards against Texas Tech and Southern Illinois.

But it's a huge step up in competition this week against the top-ranked Crimson Tide. The model is calling for Alabama's defense to hold the Rebels to 15 points, while Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exposes a shaky Ole Miss front for over 200 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Alabama's committee of backs adds over 200 yards on the ground as the Tide roll to a cover in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 3 college football picks the model is making: No. 24 Oklahoma State (-3) takes care of business against No. 17 Boise State at home in a top 25 showdown.

The Cowboys' offense has been lighting up the scoreboard so far this season, scoring at least 55 points in their first two games. The model is calling for another big day for Oklahoma State's attack against Boise State. Senior quarterback Taylor Cornelius throws for almost 350 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys, and Oklahoma State covers the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations. Back the Cowboys with confidence in this non-conference showdown. The model is calling for 59 total points to be scored, so you can jump on the under (63.5) as well.

The model also has a strong selection for the massive top-15 showdown between Ohio State and TCU and is calling for a team with national title aspirations to get absolutely stunned on the road by an underdog.

Oklahoma at Iowa State (+18.5, 55)

Miami (Fla.) at Toledo (+10, 56.5)

Kent State at Penn State (-34.5, 63)

Florida State at Syracuse (+2.5, 68)

East Carolina at Virginia Tech (+28.5, 47.5)

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame (-14.5, 52)

SMU at Michigan (-35.5, 53.5)

Boise State at Oklahoma State (-3, 63.5)

BYU at Wisconsin (-22, 44.5)

LSU at Auburn (-9.5, 45)

Georgia Southern at Clemson (-34.5, 44.5)

San Jose State at Oregon (-41, 69)

Alabama at Ole Miss (+21, 71)

Middle Tennessee at Georgia (-31.5, 54)

Marshall at South Carolina (-12.5, 45.5)

Louisiana at Mississippi State (-31.5, 65.5)

UL-Monroe at Texas A&M (-25.5, 66)

Ohio State vs. TCU (+12.5, 60)

Washington at Utah (+6, 47.5)

Arizona State at San Diego State (+3.5, 45.5)