College football odds, picks, lines for Week 3: Advanced computer model loving Alabama, Purdue

The Week 3 college football schedule runs the gamut of game types. There are marquee battles with potential College Football Playoff implications like Auburn (-10.5) vs. LSU and Ohio State (-12.5) vs. TCU, as well as non-conference matchups with multi-touchdown spreads like Oregon (-41.5) against San Jose State and Clemson (-33) against Georgia Southern. College football odds have been on the move all week, so whether you want to get in on the action on a big-time game or expose a line that's way off, check out the top Week 3 college football picks and projections from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

It finished Week 2 of the 2018 season with a bang, hitting 11 of its final 13 top-rated picks and cashing in huge with selections like Kentucky against the spread (+13.5) and on the money line (+410) against Florida, and Arizona State against the spread (+4.5) and on the money line (+165) against Michigan State. Anybody following it finished way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 3 college football schedule.

One of its Week 3 college football picks we'll give away: The model is calling for Alabama (-21) to go on the road and cover a three-touchdown spread with room to spare against Ole Miss.

The Rebels, led by quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and stud receiver A.J. Brown, have shown one of the most dynamic offenses in the nation through two weeks, piling up 123 points and almost 1,200 yards against Texas Tech and Southern Illinois.

But it's a huge step up in competition this week against the top-ranked Crimson Tide. The model is calling for Alabama's defense to hold the Rebels to 15 points, while Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exposes a shaky Ole Miss front for over 200 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Alabama's running backs, including Damien Harris and Najee Harris, add over 200 yards on the ground as the Tide roll to a cover in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another Week 3 college football pick the model loves: Purdue (+6) covers against the visiting Missouri Tigers.

Purdue has been slow out of the gates this season, dropping its opener against Northwestern and then falling in a Week 2 stunner against Eastern Michigan. That could spell trouble against a potent Missouri offense that features Heisman hopeful quarterback Drew Lock and an impressive group of backs and receivers.

But the model says this spread is too big, especially for a visiting team. According to the projections, the Boilermakers get 270 yards through the air from quarterback Elijah Sindelar and over 100 on the ground from the combination of D.J. Knox and Markell Jones to keep this game closer than Vegas expects. Purdue covers in 55 percent of simulations, and there's also huge value on the Under (65.5) because that hits almost 70 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong selection for the massive top-15 showdown between Ohio State and TCU and is calling for a team with national title aspirations to get absolutely stunned on the road by an underdog.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And what team shocks college football? Check out the latest college football odds below:

Oklahoma at Iowa State (+18, 54.5)

Miami (Fla.) at Toledo (+10.5, 57.5)

Kent State at Penn State (-35, 64.5)

Florida State at Syracuse (+3, 68)

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame (-13, 51)

SMU at Michigan (-35.5, 52.5)

Boise State at Oklahoma State (-2, 64.5)

BYU at Wisconsin (-22.5, 47)

LSU at Auburn (-10.5, 44.5)

Georgia Southern at Clemson (-33, 47.5)

San Jose State at Oregon (-41.5, 70.5)

Alabama at Ole Miss (+21, 69.5)

Middle Tennessee at Georgia (-33, 55.5)

Louisiana at Mississippi State (-33, 64.5)

UL-Monroe at Texas A&M (-26.5, 68.5)

Ohio State vs. TCU (+12.5, 59.5)

Washington at Utah (+5, 47)

Arizona State at San Diego State (+5, 47.5)

USC at Texas (-3.5, 47)

Houston at Texas Tech (+1.5, 69.5)