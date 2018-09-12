College football odds, picks, lines for Week 3: Advanced computer model loving Georgia and Alabama

We're already in the third week of the season and college football odds are on the move again. Everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will lock in wagers for the Week 3 college football schedule, which features three Top 25 showdowns that could have major implications on the 2018-19 College Football Playoffs. No. 4 Ohio State is a 12.5-point favorite over No. 15 TCU, No. 24 Oklahoma State is favored by three points over No. 17 Boise State at home, and No. 7 Auburn is now favored by 9.5 against No. 12 LSU, down half-a-point from the open. Before you lock in any Week 3 college football picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

It finished Week 2 of the 2018 season with a bang, hitting 11 of its final 13 top-rated picks and cashing in huge with selections like Kentucky against the spread (+13.5) and on the money line (+410) against Florida, and Arizona State against the spread (+4.5) and on the money line (+165) against Michigan State. Anybody following it finished way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 3 college football schedule, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One of its Week 3 college football picks we'll give away: The model is calling for Alabama (-21) to go on the road and cover a three-touchdown spread with room to spare against Ole Miss.

The Rebels, led by quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and stud receiver A.J. Brown, have shown one of the most dynamic offenses in the nation through two weeks, piling up 123 points and almost 1,200 yards against Texas Tech and Southern Illinois.

But it's a huge step up in competition this week against the top-ranked Crimson Tide. The model is calling for Alabama's defense to hold the Rebels to 15 points, while Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exposes a shaky Ole Miss front for over 200 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Alabama's running backs, including Damien Harris and Najee Harris, add over 200 yards on the ground as the Tide roll to a cover in over 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 3 college football picks the model is making: No. 3 Georgia takes care of business against Middle Tennessee State and covers a 32.5-point spread at home.

Georgia is coming off an impressive 41-17 victory over SEC East foe South Carolina last week. The Bulldogs' explosive offense, led by sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm, should have a field day against a porous MTSU defense that has given up at least 35 points in its first two games this season. The model is calling for a huge day for Fromm, saying he'll throw for almost 250 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia covers the massive spread in 60 percent of simulations. There's plenty of value on the Over (54) as well since that hits over 60 percent of the time. Don't be turned off by the nearly five-touchdown spread; back the Bulldogs between the hedges in Athens.

The model also has a strong selection for the massive top-15 showdown between Ohio State and TCU and is calling for a team with national title aspirations to get absolutely stunned on the road by an underdog.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And what team shocks college football? Check out the latest college football odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model on an 11-2 run that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Oklahoma at Iowa State (+18.5, 55)

Miami (Fla.) at Toledo (+10, 56.5)

Kent State at Penn State (-34.5, 63)

Florida State at Syracuse (+2.5, 68)

East Carolina at Virginia Tech (+28.5, 47.5)

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame (-14.5, 52)

SMU at Michigan (-35.5, 53.5)

Boise State at Oklahoma State (-3, 63.5)

BYU at Wisconsin (-22, 44.5)

LSU at Auburn (-9.5, 45)

Georgia Southern at Clemson (-34.5, 44.5)

San Jose State at Oregon (-41, 69)

Alabama at Ole Miss (+21, 71)

Middle Tennessee at Georgia (-31.5, 54)

Marshall at South Carolina (-12.5, 45.5)

Louisiana at Mississippi State (-31.5, 65.5)

UL-Monroe at Texas A&M (-25.5, 66)

Ohio State vs. TCU (+12.5, 60)

Washington at Utah (+6, 47.5)

Arizona State at San Diego State (+3.5, 45.5)