College football odds, picks, lines for Week 4: Advanced computer model loving Georgia, fading Auburn

As kickoffs approach, Week 4 college football odds continue to move for some of the biggest games. In a battle of first-year coaches Dan Mullen and Jeremy Pruitt, Florida is down to a 4.5-point favorite against Tennessee after opening at -6. After opening as 19.5-point favorites, Washington is now favored by 17 against Herm Edwards and Arizona State, and bettors continue to back top-ranked Alabama, pushing its line up one point to -27 for an SEC West showdown against Texas A&M. With so much on the line in Week 4 and college football odds constantly moving, be sure to check out the top college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

It also made several huge calls last week, nailing BYU against the spread (+23.5) and on the money line (+950) against Wisconsin, as well as LSU against the spread (+10) and on the money line (+315) at Auburn. It finished the week a blistering 31-16 against the spread overall and nailed 10 of its 13 top-ranked picks. Anybody following it finished way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 4 college football schedule, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One of the top Week 4 college football picks the model loves: Georgia (-14) gets a convincing win and cover at Missouri.

Dating back to last season, the Tigers have won nine consecutive regular-season games. They're looking to make a statement in the SEC East, but the Bulldogs' elite defense will be too much for Drew Lock and his talented supporting cast. The model projects Lock to throw for under 300 yards, while Georgia's stable of backs piles up close to 200 yards on the ground as the Bulldogs cover in over half of simulations. Don't be turned off by a two-touchdown line on the road; back Georgia with confidence.

Another college football pick you should be all over on Saturday, according to the model: Arkansas (+30) covers a huge spread on the road at Auburn.

New Arkansas coach Chad Morris is off to a disastrous start, getting upset in back-to-back weeks against Colorado State and North Texas. The wheels really came off against the Mean Green, as the Razorbacks fell 44-17 in a game in which they were favored by 5.5 points.

But Auburn has some questions of its own after falling at home as 10-point favorites against LSU in Week 3. There's a clear talent edge for the Tigers in this one, but the model's projections indicate that the spread, which opened at Auburn -27.5 and has moved to -30, has gone way too far.

The Razorbacks cover in almost 70 percent of simulations, while the Under (57.5) hits almost 60 percent of the time. Lock those Week 4 college football picks in with confidence.

The model also has a strong selection for the Top 25 battle between Alabama and Texas A&M, and is calling for a double-digit favorite with national title aspirations to get a massive scare at home.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And what title contender gets the scare of a lifetime? Visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons and was all over BYU's stunning upset of Wisconsin in Week 3.

Florida Atlantic at Central Florida (-13.5, 74.5)

Penn State at Illinois (+28, 59.5)

Washington State at USC (-3.5, 53)

Notre Dame at Wake Forest (+7.5, 57.5)

Georgia at Missouri (+14, 64.5)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-27, 61)

Clemson at Georgia Tech (+16.5, 52.5)

Kansas State at West Virginia (-16, 60.5)

South Carolina at Vanderbilt (+2, 54.5)

TCU at Texas (+3.5, 47.5)

Florida at Tennessee (+4.5, 57.5)

Mississippi State at Kentucky (+10, 55.5)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (-13, 76.5)

Army at Oklahoma (-31.5, 63)

Michigan State at Indiana (+4.5, 48.5)

Arkansas at Auburn (-29.5, 56.5)

Stanford at Oregon (+2, 57.5)

Wisconsin at Iowa (+3, 43.5)

Arizona State at Washington (-17.5, 49)