College football odds, picks, lines for Week 4: Advanced computer model loving Georgia, Oklahoma State

Conference games with far-reaching implications on the national title hunt are in the spotlight in Week 4. As wagers come in left and right, the Week 4 college football odds continue to swing from side to side. Michigan is an 18.5-point home favorite against Nebraska in a battle of high-profile coaches Jim Harbaugh and Scott Frost. Georgia is favored by 14.5 in a battle for SEC East supremacy against a talented Missouri offense, and Stanford is now favored by two against Oregon after the Ducks opened at -2.5. With so many must-see matchups on the slate and Week 4 college football odds on the move, be sure to check the top Week 4 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

It also made several huge calls last week, nailing BYU against the spread (+23.5) and on the money line (+950) against Wisconsin, as well as LSU against the spread (+10) and on the money line (+315) at Auburn. It finished the week a blistering 31-16 against the spread overall and nailed 10 of its 13 top-ranked picks. Anybody following it finished way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 4 college football schedule, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One of the top Week 4 college football picks the model loves: Georgia (-14) gets a convincing win and cover at Missouri.

Dating back to last season, the Tigers have won nine consecutive regular-season games. They're looking to make a statement in the SEC East, but the Bulldogs' elite defense will be too much for Drew Lock and his talented supporting cast. The model projects Lock to throw for under 300 yards, while Georgia's stable of backs piles up close to 200 yards on the ground as the Bulldogs cover in over half of simulations. Don't be turned off by a two-touchdown line on the road; back Georgia with confidence.

Another college football pick you should be all over on Saturday: Oklahoma State (-13) covers against Texas Tech. That spread opened at -12, but has since gone up a point.

The Cowboys are coming off an extremely impressive win against a top-20 Boise State squad, and they enter conference play with a date against a Texas Tech defense that has struggled mightily this year. The Red Raiders gave up 47 points to Ole Miss in Week 1 and 49 to Houston in Week 3.

The model is calling for huge numbers across the board for the Cowboys, including 350 yards and three touchdowns for quarterback Taylor Cornelius. Oklahoma State covers in 60 percent of simulations, and there's value on the Under (77) as well because that also hits 60 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong selection for the Top 25 battle between Alabama and Texas A&M, and is calling for a double-digit favorite with national title aspirations to get a massive scare at home.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And what title contender gets the scare of a lifetime? Visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons and was all over BYU's stunning upset of Wisconsin in Week 3.

Florida Atlantic at Central Florida (-13.5, 74.5)

Penn State at Illinois (+28, 59.5)

Washington State at USC (-3.5, 53)

Notre Dame at Wake Forest (+7.5, 57.5)

Georgia at Missouri (+14, 64.5)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-27, 61)

Clemson at Georgia Tech (+16.5, 52.5)

Kansas State at West Virginia (-16, 60.5)

South Carolina at Vanderbilt (+2, 54.5)

TCU at Texas (+3.5, 47.5)

Florida at Tennessee (+4.5, 57.5)

Mississippi State at Kentucky (+10, 55.5)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (-13, 76.5)

Army at Oklahoma (-31.5, 63)

Michigan State at Indiana (+4.5, 48.5)

Arkansas at Auburn (-29.5, 56.5)

Stanford at Oregon (+2, 57.5)

Wisconsin at Iowa (+3, 43.5)

Arizona State at Washington (-17.5, 49)