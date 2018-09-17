College football odds, picks, lines for Week 4: Advanced computer model loving Georgia, Wake Forest

The 2018 college football season rolls on with a loaded Week 4 schedule that includes plenty of conference rivalry matchups that will have huge implications in the standings. Texas A&M already gave Clemson a huge scare this year, but oddsmakers have installed the Aggies as 25.5-point underdogs for their trip to Alabama in the latest college football odds. TCU is favored by three points in an in-state battle with Texas, and Stanford has a one-point edge, according to Vegas, in its Pac-12 showdown at Oregon. With such a loaded schedule and Week 4 college football odds already on the move, be sure to check out the Week 4 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

One of the top Week 4 college football picks the model loves: Georgia (-14) gets a convincing win and cover at Missouri.

Dating back to last season, the Tigers have won nine consecutive regular-season games. They're looking to make a statement in the SEC East, but the Bulldogs' elite defense will be too much for Drew Lock and his talented supporting cast. The model projects Lock to throw for under 300 yards, while Georgia's stable of backs piles up close to 200 yards on the ground as the Bulldogs cover in over half of simulations. Don't be turned off by a two-touchdown line on the road; back Georgia with confidence.

Another college football pick you should be all over on Saturday: Wake Forest (+7.5) covers at home against Notre Dame.

The Irish got their season off with a bang by taking down rival Michigan, but they've been on shaky ground the past two weeks. Ball State and Vanderbilt both pushed them to the brink and easily covered as underdogs.

The model is calling for that trend to continue this week with the Demon Deacons, a team looking to bounce back from a 41-34 loss to Boston College. The model projects Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman to go for over 200 yards through the air and find the end zone as Wake Forest covers in over 55 percent of simulations.

Florida Atlantic at Central Florida (-14)

Penn State at Illinois (+26.5)

Washington State at USC (-4.5)

Notre Dame at Wake Forest (+7.5)

Georgia at Missouri (+14)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-25.5)

Clemson at Georgia Tech (+17

Kansas State at West Virginia (-15.5)

South Carolina at Vanderbilt (+2.5)

TCU at Texas (+3)

Florida at Tennessee (+4.5)

Mississippi State at Kentucky (+10)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (-13)

Army at Oklahoma (-31.5)

Michigan State at Indiana (+4)

Arkansas at Auburn (-27.5)

Stanford at Oregon (+1)

Wisconsin at Iowa (+3.5)

Arizona State at Washington (-17.5)