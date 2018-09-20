College football odds, picks, lines for Week 4: Advanced computer model loving Oklahoma State, Georgia

Week 4 college football odds were released last weekend and have been on the move ever since. Notre Dame opened as a 6.5-point favorite at Wake Forest, but the line has since gone up a full point. Top-ranked Alabama is facing a tough SEC opponent, Texas A&M, but is still favored by almost four touchdowns. And out West, Stanford is a two-point road favorite against Oregon, down a half-point from the opener. With college football lines and spreads constantly changing, you need to be informed. Before you lock in any Week 4 college football picks against the spread, on the money line, or on the Over-Under, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

It also made several huge calls last week, nailing BYU against the spread (+23.5) and on the money line (+950) against Wisconsin, as well as LSU against the spread (+10) and on the money line (+315) at Auburn. It finished the week a blistering 31-16 against the spread overall and nailed 10 of its 13 top-ranked picks. Anybody following it finished way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 4 college football schedule.

One of the top Week 4 college football picks the model loves: Georgia (-14) gets a convincing win and cover at Missouri.

Dating back to last season, the Tigers have won nine consecutive regular-season games. They're looking to make a statement in the SEC East, but the Bulldogs' elite defense will be too much for Drew Lock and his talented supporting cast. The model projects Lock to throw for under 300 yards, while Georgia's stable of backs piles up close to 200 yards on the ground as the Bulldogs cover in over half of simulations. Don't be turned off by a two-touchdown line on the road; back Georgia with confidence.

Another college football pick you should be all over on Saturday, according to the model: Oklahoma State takes care of business against Texas Tech and covers a 14-point spread at home. The Cowboys are coming off an impressive 44-21 home victory over Boise State.

Oklahoma State's explosive offense is led by quarterback Taylor Cornelius, who threw for 243 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos, and also added 41 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. The model is calling for another huge day for Cornelius against the Red Raiders on Saturday, saying he'll throw for over 370 yards and three TDs.

Oklahoma State covers the 14-point spread in almost 70 percent of simulations, while there's plenty of value on the Under (77.5) as well since that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong selection for the Top 25 battle between Alabama and Texas A&M, and is calling for a double-digit favorite with national title aspirations to get a massive scare at home.

The model also has a strong selection for the Top 25 battle between Alabama and Texas A&M, and is calling for a double-digit favorite with national title aspirations to get a massive scare at home.

Florida Atlantic at Central Florida (-13.5, 74.5)

Penn State at Illinois (+28, 59.5)

Washington State at USC (-3.5, 53)

Notre Dame at Wake Forest (+7.5, 57.5)

Georgia at Missouri (+14, 64.5)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-27, 61)

Clemson at Georgia Tech (+16.5, 52.5)

Kansas State at West Virginia (-16, 60.5)

South Carolina at Vanderbilt (+2, 54.5)

TCU at Texas (+3.5, 47.5)

Florida at Tennessee (+4.5, 57.5)

Mississippi State at Kentucky (+10, 55.5)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (-13, 76.5)

Army at Oklahoma (-31.5, 63)

Michigan State at Indiana (+4.5, 48.5)

Arkansas at Auburn (-29.5, 56.5)

Stanford at Oregon (+2, 57.5)

Wisconsin at Iowa (+3, 43.5)

Arizona State at Washington (-17.5, 49)