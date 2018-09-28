College football odds, picks, lines for Week 5: Advanced computer model loving Louisville and Arkansas

It's a loaded Week 5 college football schedule that features lines of all sizes. There are plenty of games that Vegas expects to be tight like No. 8 Notre Dame (-5.5) vs. No. 7 Stanford and No. 4 Ohio State (-3.5) vs. No. 9 Penn State. And there are also opportunities to find value in larger spreads on the Week 5 college football odds board like No. 1 Alabama (-49) vs. Louisiana and Georgia (-30.5) vs. Tennessee. With so many college football odds on the move and games that will shape this season's bowls, be sure to check out the Week 5 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

The model has made calls on its top-rated picks this season, including in Week 2 when it backed Kentucky (+13.5) against Florida in the Wildcats' first win over the Gators in 31 years.

The model has simulated every single play of the Week 5 college football schedule.

One of the Week 5 college football picks the model loves: Arkansas (+21) covers against Texas A&M in a game played at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, home of the NFL's Cowboys.

The Razorbacks have been huge disappointments this year, opening the Chad Morris era at 1-3 with losses to Colorado State, Northern Texas and Auburn. And even though they failed to cover a 30.5-point spread against Auburn last Saturday, there's value this week in a three-touchdown line.

That's because history says this will be a tight game, regardless of the coaches. Three of the last four meetings have gone into overtime and Texas A&M has only beaten Arkansas by more than 21 points one time since 1956. The Aggies are also physically beat up after a tough run that included Clemson and Alabama. The model says Arkansas keeps this one within the spread in almost 65 percent of simulations, so confidently take the points and back the Razorbacks in this neutral-site showdown.

One shocker the model is calling for in its Week 5 college football picks: Louisville (+6.5) pulls off the outright upset of Florida State.

Both teams have been title contenders in recent years, but have started the season off extremely slowly. Florida State is 0-2 in conference play and needed four quarters to knock off heavy underdogs Samford and Northern Illinois. Louisville, meanwhile, is 2-2 overall with blowout losses to Virginia and Alabama, the only two Power 5 programs the Cardinals have faced.

But the model is calling for the Cardinals to bounce back behind an electric performance from quarterback Malik Cunningham, who throws for over 200 yards and runs for 65 more. Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois throws for over 250 yards, but has a greater chance of throwing an interception than a touchdown.

Louisville wins straight-up in 56 percent of simulations, and you can strongly back the Cardinals against the spread as well because they cover over 70 percent of the time. The model also says there's value on the under (45.5), which hits in 54 percent of simulations.

The model also has a strong selection for the top-10 battle between Notre Dame and Stanford.

Week 5 college football odds:

West Virginia at Texas Tech (+3.5, 73)

Syracuse at Clemson (-25.5, 65.5)

BYU at Washington (-17, 45.5)

Louisiana at Alabama (-49, 68)

Central Michigan at Michigan State (-29.5, 47.5)

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (-21, 58.5)

Oregon at California (+1.5, 58.5)

Virginia at NC State (-6, 52)

Pittsburgh at UCF (-13, 64.5)

Tennessee at Georgia (-30.5, 53)

Baylor at Oklahoma (-23.5, 68)

Texas at Kansas State (+8.5, 48.5)

Southern Mississippi at Auburn (-27, 53)

Michigan at Northwestern (+14.5, 46.5)

Florida at Mississippi State (-7, 49)

Virginia Tech at Duke (-4.5, 49.5)

Iowa State at TCU (-10.5, 46.5)

South Carolina at Kentucky (PK, 51.5)

Ohio State at Penn State (+3.5, 69.5)

Stanford at Notre Dame (-5.5, 52.5)

Ole Miss at LSU (-10, 60.5)

USC at Arizona (+3, 58.5)