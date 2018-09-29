College football odds, picks, lines for Week 5: Advanced computer model loving Louisville and Nebraska

The Week 5 college football schedule features high-profile matchups between Top 25 teams and loads of conference games. No matter what school you're interested in, this weekend will be a defining one for the 2018 season, and the latest college football odds reflect it. After opening as a 3.5-point favorite, No. 8 Notre Dame is now favored by five against No. 7 Stanford in South Bend. And in a Big Ten battle that will shape the College Football Playoff, No. 4 Ohio State is favored by 3.5 at No. 9 Penn State. Before you try to capitalize on college football odds big or small, you'll want to check out the Week 5 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

The model has made huge calls on its top-rated picks this season, including in Week 2 when it backed Kentucky (+13.5) against Florida in the Wildcats' first win over the Gators in 31 years. Overall, it's hitting over 60 percent of top-rated college football picks the past two weeks and finished Week 4 on a blistering 8-2 run. Anybody following it is way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 5 college football schedule, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One of the Week 5 college football picks the model loves: Nebraska (+3.5) covers at home against Purdue.

It has been a rough start to the Scott Frost era at Nebraska. The Huskers are 0-3, with tight losses to Colorado and Troy before being blown out by Michigan. However, Purdue has had its own struggles, following up a bowl season last year by losing their first three games of the season before finally breaking through last week against Boston College.

But the model expects the hangover to have an impact on the Boilermakers. It says the Cornhuskers cover in 60 percent of simulations and win outright close to 60 percent of the time, making the Nebraska money line (+130) a strong play. The model is also predicting 51 total points to be scored, giving plenty of value to the Under (57.5), which hits two-thirds of the time. Back Nebraska with confidence on Saturday as Frost picks up his first win.

One shocker the model is calling for in its Week 5 college football picks: Louisville (+6.5) pulls off the outright upset of Florida State.

Both teams have been title contenders in recent years, but have started the season off extremely slowly. Florida State is 0-2 in conference play and needed four quarters to knock off heavy underdogs Samford and Northern Illinois. Louisville, meanwhile, is 2-2 overall with blowout losses to Virginia and Alabama, the only two Power 5 programs the Cardinals have faced.

But the model is calling for the Cardinals to bounce back behind an electric performance from quarterback Malik Cunningham, who throws for over 200 yards and runs for 65 more. Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois throws for over 250 yards, but has a greater chance of throwing an interception than a touchdown.

Louisville wins straight-up in 56 percent of simulations, and you can strongly back the Cardinals against the spread as well because they cover over 70 percent of the time. The model also says there's value on the under (45.5), which hits in 54 percent of simulations.

The model also has a strong selection for the top-10 battle between Notre Dame and Stanford, and is calling for a national title contender to get absolutely stunned by an underdog.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And what title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 5 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons and enters Week 5 on an 8-2 run on its top-rated picks.

West Virginia at Texas Tech (+3.5, 73)

Syracuse at Clemson (-25.5, 65.5)

BYU at Washington (-17, 45.5)

Louisiana at Alabama (-49, 68)

Central Michigan at Michigan State (-29.5, 47.5)

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (-21, 58.5)

Oregon at California (+1.5, 58.5)

Virginia at NC State (-6, 52)

Pittsburgh at UCF (-13, 64.5)

Tennessee at Georgia (-30.5, 53)

Baylor at Oklahoma (-23.5, 68)

Texas at Kansas State (+8.5, 48.5)

Southern Mississippi at Auburn (-27, 53)

Michigan at Northwestern (+14.5, 46.5)

Florida at Mississippi State (-7, 49)

Virginia Tech at Duke (-4.5, 49.5)

Iowa State at TCU (-10.5, 46.5)

South Carolina at Kentucky (PK, 51.5)

Ohio State at Penn State (+3.5, 69.5)

Stanford at Notre Dame (-5.5, 52.5)

Ole Miss at LSU (-10, 60.5)

USC at Arizona (+3, 58.5)