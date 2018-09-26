College football odds, picks, lines for Week 5: Advanced computer model loving Tennessee, Louisville

Many of the top teams in the nation could be tested during the Week 5 college football schedule. No. 4 Ohio State is favored by 3.5 on the road against No. 9 Penn State in the latest Week 5 college football odds. After opening as two-touchdown favorites, No. 5 LSU is now favored by a dozen against Ole Miss and its high-powered offense, and No. 8 Notre Dame has moved from -3.5 to -5.5 at home against No. 7 Stanford as quarterback Ian Book will get his first true test as the starter for the Irish. With so much at stake this week and college football odds constantly changing, be sure to check out the Week 5 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

The model has made huge calls on its top-rated picks this season, including in Week 2 when it backed Kentucky (+13.5) against Florida in the Wildcats' first win over the Gators in 31 years. Overall, it's hitting over 60 percent of top-rated college football picks the past two weeks and finished Week 4 on a blistering 8-2 run. Anybody following it is way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 5 college football schedule, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One of the Week 5 college football picks the model loves: Tennessee (+31.5) covers between the hedges in Athens in an SEC matchup against No. 2 Georgia.

The Bulldogs are massive favorites for this game after rolling through their early-season schedule. Tennessee, meanwhile, had a disastrous performance against Florida last Saturday, falling 47-21 to the Gators, who were only favored by a field goal at most books.

But even though Georgia is clearly the superior side, the model says this spread is too large. The Vols turned the ball over six times against the Gators and are unlikely to be that loose with the pigskin again this week. And the Bulldogs have only beaten Tennessee by 32-plus points twice in the modern era, so history says the Vols will be able to keep this game more competitive than Vegas thinks.

The model says Tennessee holds Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm under 200 yards passing and covers the spread in almost 55 percent of simulations.

One shocker the model is calling for in its Week 5 college football picks: Louisville (+6) pulls off the outright upset of Florida State.

Both teams have been title contenders in recent years, but have started the season off extremely slowly. Florida State is 0-2 in conference play and needed four quarters to knock off heavy underdogs Samford and Northern Illinois. Louisville, meanwhile, is 2-2 overall with blowout losses to Virginia and Alabama, the only two Power 5 programs the Cardinals have faced.

But the model is calling for the Cardinals to bounce back behind an electric performance from quarterback Malik Cunningham, who throws for over 200 yards and runs for 65 more. Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois throws for over 250 yards, but has a greater chance of throwing an interception than a touchdown.

Louisville wins straight-up in 54 percent of simulations, and you can strongly back the Cardinals against the spread as well because they cover over 65 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong selection for the top-10 battle between Notre Dame and Stanford, and is calling for a national title contender to get absolutely stunned by an underdog.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And what title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 5 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons and enters Week 5 on an 8-2 run on its top-rated picks.

North Carolina at Miami (-18, 55.5)

West Virginia at Texas Tech (+3.5, 77)

Syracuse at Clemson (-23.5, 66.5)

BYU at Washington (-17.5, 46)

Louisiana at Alabama (-48.5, 66.5)

Central Michigan at Michigan State (-28.5, 46.5)

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (-20.5, 61.5)

Oregon at California (+3, 58.5)

Virginia at NC State (-5.5, 53)

Pittsburgh at Central Florida (-13.5, 66)

Tennessee at Georgia (-31.5, 51.5)

Baylor at Oklahoma (-23.5, 68.5)

Texas at Kansas State (+8.5, 48)

Southern Mississippi at Auburn (-27, 54)

Michigan at Northwestern (+14, 48)

Florida at Mississippi State (-7.5, 50.5)

Virginia Tech at Duke (-5, 51)

Iowa State at TCU (-10.5, 49)

South Carolina at Kentucky (-1.5, 49.5)

Ohio State at Penn State (+3.5, 70)

Stanford at Notre Dame (-5.5, 54)

Ole Miss at LSU (-12, 59.5)

USC at Arizona (+3, 61)