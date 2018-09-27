College football odds, picks, lines for Week 5: Advanced computer model loving Washington and Louisville

Week 5 of the 2018 college football season features five games between teams ranked in the Top 25. It's also an exciting week of action with major conference and national title implications. With so much interest, college football odds for Week 5 have been on the move. No. 19 Oregon is favored by 2.5 on the road against No. 24 Cal in the latest Week 5 college football odds after opening as 3.5-point favorites. The Ducks will be tested after a disappointing loss against Stanford last week. Meanwhile, after opening as six-point favorites on the road against No. 25 Texas Tech, No. 12 West Virginia has been bet down to 3.5. With so much on the line this week, be sure to pour over the numbers provided by SportsLine's advanced computer model before making your Week 5 college football picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

The model has made huge calls on its top-rated picks this season, including in Week 2 when it backed Kentucky (+13.5) against Florida in the Wildcats' first win over the Gators in 31 years. Overall, it's hitting over 60 percent of top-rated college football picks the past two weeks and finished Week 4 on a blistering 8-2 run. Anybody following it is way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 5 college football schedule, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One of the Week 5 college football picks the model loves: No. 11 Washington (-17.5) covers a two-touchdown-plus spread against No. 20 BYU. The line has bounced around between 16.5 and 18, and the model says the Huskies cover 17.5 in over 50 percent of simulations.

The model projects Washington quarterback Jake Browning to have a big day, with nearly 250 yards and a pair of scores. Running back Myles Gaskins continues his big season with close to 100 yards on the ground. Browning is 34 yards shy of 1,000 on the season and has seven touchdowns against four picks. He threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona State last Saturday.

The model says Washington jumps back into the College Football Playoff picture with a 29-10 win. You can confidently back the Under (46) as well because that hits almost 70 percent of the time.

One shocker the model is calling for in its Week 5 college football picks: Louisville (+6) pulls off the outright upset of Florida State.

Both teams have been title contenders in recent years, but have started the season off extremely slowly. Florida State is 0-2 in conference play and needed four quarters to knock off heavy underdogs Samford and Northern Illinois. Louisville, meanwhile, is 2-2 overall with blowout losses to Virginia and Alabama, the only two Power 5 programs the Cardinals have faced.

But the model is calling for the Cardinals to bounce back behind an electric performance from quarterback Malik Cunningham, who throws for over 200 yards and runs for 65 more. Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois throws for over 250 yards, but has a greater chance of throwing an interception than a touchdown.

Louisville wins straight-up in 54 percent of simulations, and you can strongly back the Cardinals against the spread as well because they cover over 65 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong selection for the top-10 battle between Notre Dame and Stanford, and is calling for a national title contender to get absolutely stunned by an underdog.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And what title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 5 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons and enters Week 5 on an 8-2 run on its top-rated picks.

North Carolina at Miami (-18, 55.5)

West Virginia at Texas Tech (+3.5, 77)

Syracuse at Clemson (-23.5, 66.5)

BYU at Washington (-17.5, 46)

Louisiana at Alabama (-48.5, 66.5)

Central Michigan at Michigan State (-28.5, 46.5)

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (-20.5, 61.5)

Oregon at California (+3, 58.5)

Virginia at NC State (-5.5, 53)

Pittsburgh at Central Florida (-13.5, 66)

Tennessee at Georgia (-31.5, 51.5)

Baylor at Oklahoma (-23.5, 68.5)

Texas at Kansas State (+8.5, 48)

Southern Mississippi at Auburn (-27, 54)

Michigan at Northwestern (+14, 48)

Florida at Mississippi State (-7.5, 50.5)

Virginia Tech at Duke (-5, 51)

Iowa State at TCU (-10.5, 49)

South Carolina at Kentucky (-1.5, 49.5)

Ohio State at Penn State (+3.5, 70)

Stanford at Notre Dame (-5.5, 54)

Ole Miss at LSU (-12, 59.5)

USC at Arizona (+3, 61)