College football odds, picks, lines for Week 6: Advanced computer model loving Kentucky and Stanford

After a slate of non-conference matchups last week, the Week 6 college football schedule features conference games that will go a long way in determining who reaches the College Football Playoff and each title game. In the SEC, two ranked squads square off in a crossover rivalry, with No. 5 LSU favored by two points on the road against No. 22 Florida in the latest Week 6 college football odds. In the Big Ten, Michigan (-17.5) takes on Maryland in what could be a trap game before a brutal three-week stretch where the Wolverines face No. 16 Wisconsin, No. 20 Michigan State and No. 11 Penn State. With Average Joes and professional bettors alike scrutinizing the college football odds board as kickoffs approach, check out the results from SportsLine's advanced computer model before making your own college football picks and predictions.

One of the Week 6 college football picks the model loves: Kentucky (+5.5) goes on the road and easily covers against Texas A&M.

The Wildcats have been one of the most surprising teams in college football, as they've already knocked off three SEC teams -- Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina -- to earn their top-15 ranking.

The model projects Heisman contender Benny Snell Jr. to rush for 100 yards against a Texas A&M squad that looked flat in a tight win over Arkansas last week. The model is backing the Wildcats against the spread almost 60 percent of the time, so lock this pick in with confidence.

One of the surprising Week 6 picks the model is calling for: Stanford (-3.5) bounces back from its loss to Notre Dame on the national stage and covers at home against Utah.

Stanford was handily defeated last week by the Fighting Irish in a matchup of top-10 teams. Down to No. 14 in the latest college football rankings and with its playoff hopes possibly dashed, Stanford will have to refocus with the Pac-12 title still very much in play and a conference bout against the Utes at hand.

SportsLine's model expects Stanford's defense to come up big with three sacks and a pair of turnovers. It also projects running back Bryce Love to have a strong performance with over 100 yards on the ground and a touchdown. That all adds up to Stanford winning comfortably, albeit in a low-scoring affair. Stanford covers in nearly 65 percent of simulations and Under (46) hits nearly 60 percent of the time.

The model also has an extremely strong selection for the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma, and is calling for a national title contender to get a massive scare on the road.

Northwestern at Michigan State (-10, 43.5)

Maryland at Michigan (-17.5, 47.5)

Missouri at South Carolina (+1.5, 63)

Kansas at West Virginia (-27.5, 61.5)

Alabama at Arkansas (+35.5, 57.5)

Texas vs. Oklahoma (-7, 60)

Boston College at NC State (-6, 60)

LSU at Florida (+2, 44.5)

Clemson at Wake Forest (+20.5, 61)

Iowa State at Oklahoma State (-9.5, 55.5)

Florida State at Miami (-14, 48.5)

Indiana at Ohio State (-27.5, 64.5)

Kentucky at Texas A&M (-5.5, 50.5)

Washington at UCLA (+21, 52.5)

Vanderbilt at Georgia (-25.5, 54.5)

Auburn at Mississippi State (+3.5, 43)

Nebraska at Wisconsin (-17.5, 60.5)

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (+6.5, 55.5)