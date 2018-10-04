College football odds, picks, lines for Week 6: Advanced computer model loving Kentucky, fading West Virginia

The Week 6 college football odds board features everything from pick'ems to multi-touchdown spreads this week. Top-ranked Alabama is a 35-point favorite against Arkansas in the latest Week 6 college football odds. And while that line has stayed steady, the Over-Under has moved all the way down to 56.5 after opening at 64.5. On the other end of the spectrum, No. 5 LSU (-2.5) is favored by less than a field goal at "The Swamp" against Florida. Whether you're looking to take the points and back a big underdog or lay down a pick in what should be a tight game, be sure to check out the Week 6 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

The model has also been red-hot on its top-rated college football picks this season, nailing its final four in Week 5 to improve its record to 49-36 on the season. That run included correctly calling the under (69.5) and Penn State (+3.5) against the spread in the huge Week 5 showdown between Ohio State and the Nittany Lions. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 6 college football schedule, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One of the Week 6 college football picks the model loves: Kentucky (+5.5) goes on the road and easily covers against Texas A&M.

The Wildcats have been one of the most surprising teams in college football, as they've already knocked off three SEC teams -- Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina -- to earn their top-15 ranking.

The model projects Heisman contender Benny Snell Jr. to rush for 100 yards against a Texas A&M squad that looked flat in a tight win over Arkansas last week. The model is backing the Wildcats against the spread almost 60 percent of the time, so lock this pick in with confidence.

One of the surprising Week 6 picks the model is calling for: it's fading No. 9 West Virginia (-29) against Kansas, saying you should back the Jayhawks to cover with confidence.

Line movement has created plenty of value. The Mountaineers opened as 24-point favorites, but that spread has moved a full five points for this Big 12 matchup. Kansas is off to a 2-3 start, and while that might not sound impressive, it's a step forward for a program that has won three total games in the last three years.

The Jayhawks knocked off Central Michigan and Rutgers this year and haven't lost by more than 20 in Big 12 play thus far. Quarterback Will Grier and West Virginia's high-octane offense will push the Jayhawks, but the model says the line has gone too far. The Jayhawks cover in 55 percent of simulations, while the Over (61.5) is a huge value as well since that hits over 55 percent of the time.

The model also has an extremely strong selection for the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma, and is calling for a national title contender to get a massive scare on the road.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 6? And what title contender gets a huge scare on the road? Check out the latest Week 6 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Northwestern at Michigan State (-11, 43)

Maryland at Michigan (-17.5, 47.5)

Missouri at South Carolina (-1, 64.5)

Kansas at West Virginia (-29, 61.5)

Alabama at Arkansas (+35, 56.5)

Texas vs. Oklahoma (-7.5, 61.5)

Boston College at NC State (-5, 59.5)

LSU at Florida (+2.5, 43.5)

Iowa State at Oklahoma State (-10, 54.5)

Florida State at Miami (-13.5, 48.5)

Indiana at Ohio State (-25, 64.5)

Kentucky at Texas A&M (-5.5, 50.5)

Washington at UCLA (+20, 50.5)

Vanderbilt at Georgia (-26.5, 54)

Auburn at Mississippi State (+3.5, 41.5)

Nebraska at Wisconsin (-18.5, 57.5)

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (+6.5, 57)