College football odds, picks, lines for Week 6: Advanced computer model loving Michigan, Kentucky

Week 6 of the 2018 college football season features eye-popping matchups with huge implications on conference standings. In the latest college football odds, No. 7 Oklahoma is favored by a touchdown in the Red River Showdown against No. 19 Texas, No. 5 LSU is a 3.5-point favorite against Florida at "The Swamp" and No. 13 Kentucky is a six-point underdog on the road against Texas A&M in a game that has already seen the line move down a full point. With college football spreads already on the move and so much at stake this week, be sure to check out the Week 6 college football picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

The model has also been red-hot on its top-rated college football picks this season, nailing its final four in Week 5 to improve its record to 49-36 on the season. That run included correctly calling the under (69.5) and Penn State (+3.5) against the spread in the huge Week 5 showdown between Ohio State and the Nittany Lions. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the Week 6 college football picks the model loves: Kentucky (+6) goes on the road and easily covers against Texas A&M.

The Wildcats have been one of the most surprising teams in college football, as they've already knocked off three SEC teams -- Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina -- to earn their top-15 ranking.

The model projects Heisman contender Benny Snell Jr. to rush for 100 yards against a Texas A&M squad that looked flat in a tight win over Arkansas last week. The model is backing the Wildcats against the spread almost 60 percent of the time, so lock this pick in with confidence.

Another Week 6 pick the model is all over: No. 15 Michigan (-17) covers at home against Maryland.

The Wolverines got a huge scare in Week 5 against Northwestern as they pulled out a tight 20-17 win. But the model projects them to get back on track this week and blow out another Big Ten opponent, like they did against Nebraska (56-10) in Week 4.

The model is calling for quarterback Shea Patterson to throw for over 200 yards, while Karan Higdon leads the way on the ground with 64 yards as the Wolverines cover in almost 60 percent of simulations.

The model also has an extremely strong selection for the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma, and is calling for a national title contender to get a massive scare on the road.

Northwestern at Michigan State (-11.5)

Maryland at Michigan (-17)

Missouri at South Carolina (-1)

Kansas at West Virginia (-29)

Alabama at Arkansas (+34)

Texas vs. Oklahoma (-7)

Boston College at NC State (-4.5)

LSU at Florida (+3.5)

Iowa State at Oklahoma State (-10.5)

Florida State at Miami (-12.5)

Indiana at Ohio State (-25)

Kentucky at Texas A&M (-6)

Washington at UCLA (+21)

Vanderbilt at Georgia (-26.5)

Auburn at Mississippi State (+3)

Nebraska at Wisconsin (-21)

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (+5)